The Trump Team Quoted the Perfect TV Show to Defend a Proposed WH Christopher Columbus Statue

If the video depicting the Obamas as monkeys didn’t upset the Left last week, this story probably would have. However, that’s not entirely true—once things settle and people realize this could occur at the Trump White House, the academic Left, in particular, is likely to go wild. There are rumors that a Christopher Columbus statue is headed to the White House, and the Trump team referenced the perfect show to justify the project (via WaPo):

President Donald Trump is planning to install a statue of Christopher Columbus on White House grounds, according to three people with knowledge of the pending move, in his latest effort to remake the presidential campus and celebrate the famed and controversial explorer. The statue is set to be located on the south side of the grounds, by E Street and north of the Ellipse, two of the people said, although they cautioned that plans could change. The three people spoke on the condition of anonymity to recount private discussions. The piece is a reconstruction of a statue unveiled in Baltimore by President Ronald Reagan and dumped in the city’s harbor by protesters in 2020 as a racial reckoning swept the country. […] The White House declined to comment on its plans but praised the 15th-century explorer. “In this White House, Christopher Columbus is a hero,” spokesman Davis Ingle said in a statement. “And he will continue to be honored as such by President Trump.”

That’s an excellent quote from “The Sopranos,” and from one of the best episodes of the series, too. It’s no “Pine Barrens,” but it’s a good one.

And yes, put up that statue.

