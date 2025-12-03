This GOP Rep Absolutely Bodied CNN's Wolf Blitzer When Asked About Airstrikes on Narco-Terrorists

Yeah, I’m feeling you on this one, congressman. The press and the Democratic Party are up in arms about the Trump administration cooking narco-terrorists from the skies. We’re blowing up their boats in the Caribbean. Operation Southern Spear is so successful that not many narco boats are taking to the seas, because we’ll find and destroy them. Every boat destroyed saves an estimated 25,000 American lives, based on Department of War estimates.

So, who cares about a second airstrike that obliterated some survivors of an airstrike on a narco boat? The Democrats keep making these boneheaded points that leave their blind side unprotected: the uproar on the Hill—and in the media—was never this high for when Barack Obama was launching drone strikes against terrorists. The man had ‘kill lists,’ and Americans were on those lists. Joe Biden had an embarrassing moment during the Afghanistan fiasco, where a drone strike killed a humanitarian worker and his family. He was initially reported as being a terrorist. If we’re playing by these rules, Biden is a war criminal.

Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-FL) went on CNN and dropped that response, which was perfect for this line of questioning from Wolf Blitzer. The Florida Republican wasn’t having any of the spin: BLITZER: Why is it questionable…to order a strike to kill individuals who are survivors? GIMENEZ: These are terrorists. Okay? These are these are absolute terrorists. You know, I didn’t see this kind of scrutiny when the Obama administration was was launching drone strikes against terrorist organizations in the Middle East. I mean, that happened all the time. Okay. And so, you know, I didn’t see this kind of scrutiny about the survivors, et cetera. These are terrorists. They’re bringing POISON into the United States. They have killed hundreds of thousands of Americans. And we need to understand that. Killed FAR more Americans than than Al Qaeda or Osama bin Laden ever did. BLITZER: “Let me just be precise with you... GIMENEZ: “And so I have no problem with the kinetic strikes that are happening in the in the Caribbean, killing and destroying the drugs that are killing American citizens and have been killing American citizens for years.”

Amen, sir.