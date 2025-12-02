This Dem Senator Trotted Out the Most Predictable Anti-Trump Talking Point on Sunday

You knew the Left was going to melt down over President Trump curbing third-world migration, especially from Afghanistan. The announcement comes in the wake of the attack on two members of the National Guard, Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Andrew Wolfe, 24, by Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, an Afghan national on an expired visa. He shot these two on Thanksgiving Eve; Beckstrom passed away the next day. Wolfe has regained consciousness.

Trump took it further on Thanksgiving, calling Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz “seriously retarded” for allowing his state to become overrun with Somali gangs and fraudsters. Of course, Democrats thought this was a racist policy, but it’s not; the president has the ultimate authority. Still, that didn’t stop Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) from spewing the ‘Trump hates brown people’ line:

🚨 NOW: Seditious Dem. Sen. Mark Kelly is LIVID about President Trump's 3rd world migration halt, claiming it's RACIST



That's just because it gets in the way of his seditious plans!



"When he says '3rd world countries,' he's saying he doesn't want BROWN PEOPLE!" pic.twitter.com/A3LSqrQvWW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 30, 2025

Sir, you have bigger fish to fry, like your quasi-seditious plea with American service members to not follow phantom illegal orders from President Trump. The president hasn’t done that, but they’re trying to gaslight the military into not following orders they feel are illegal. It’s a clown show.

Democrat Senator Mark Kelly accidentally admits on air to Rachel Maddow that there were no specific illegal orders from President Trump behind the viral video stunt warning the military to defy the White House.



MADDOW: “When you and your colleagues made that video, were there… pic.twitter.com/nzZrcPwQRc — Overton (@overton_news) November 25, 2025

