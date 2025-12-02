This Dem Senator Trotted Out the Most Predictable Anti-Trump Talking Point on Sunday

VIP
Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 02, 2025 6:30 AM
You knew the Left was going to melt down over President Trump curbing third-world migration, especially from Afghanistan. The announcement comes in the wake of the attack on two members of the National Guard, Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Andrew Wolfe, 24, by Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, an Afghan national on an expired visa. He shot these two on Thanksgiving Eve; Beckstrom passed away the next day. Wolfe has regained consciousness.  

Trump took it further on Thanksgiving, calling Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz “seriously retarded” for allowing his state to become overrun with Somali gangs and fraudsters. Of course, Democrats thought this was a racist policy, but it’s not; the president has the ultimate authority. Still, that didn’t stop Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) from spewing the ‘Trump hates brown people’ line:

Sir, you have bigger fish to fry, like your quasi-seditious plea with American service members to not follow phantom illegal orders from President Trump. The president hasn’t done that, but they’re trying to gaslight the military into not following orders they feel are illegal. It’s a clown show. 

