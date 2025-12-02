Bill Maher: I Don't Deliver Cheap Shots at Trump Anymore

Bill Maher had a guest who likely sent his liberal audience into cardiac arrest: Lara Trump. The former co-chair for the Republican National Committee and wife of Eric Trump was a guest on the HBO host’s podcast, Club Random, where he discussed his dinner with the president. Maher had a straightforward dinner with Trump, enjoyed himself, and walked away noting that none of the media's evil characteristics were present at the event. Trump was polite, encouraged his guests to debate, and, to the horror of his fanbase, Maher had a great time. He hopes to dine with Trump again.

Maher even got Trump to sign a paper listing dozens of insults he’d hurled at the president over the years, but he’s done with that now. Trump has been elected twice, and he’s been on the stage for ten years—he abstains from making jokes about the president’s appearance, because, according to him, the policy differences give enough material. He also admitted that that schtick is old.

The comedian did admit that Trump was quite vocal about his displeasure over the orangutan bit. Still, Maher didn’t apologize, as he was doing a bit in response to Trump’s demand to see Barack Obama’s birth certificate. Trump accepted Maher’s reasoning—a rare agree to disagree moment that’s seldom seen on the Left, which demands total capitulation.

Bill Maher ADMITS that since meeting with President Trump, he no longer takes cheap shots at him: “Since then, no jokes about his weight. No jokes about his hair. No jokes about his makeup. Nothing about Melania. I have enough on my plate with the policy. I don’t have to go… pic.twitter.com/D3SWc925Ls — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 24, 2025

Since then, no jokes about his weight. No jokes about his hair. No jokes about his makeup. Nothing about Melania. I have enough on my plate with the policy. I don’t have to go there.... This is how people bridge. You make a little thing here. I make a little move this way.”

It still amazes me that Maher, who is not MAGA or conservative but a dyed-in-the-wool liberal, has more sense than most in the national Democratic Party. It’s partially because he doesn’t take himself that seriously. He knew his dinner with Trump wouldn’t move the needle, but he didn’t lose sight of the fact that dining with the president of the United States is an opportunity of a lifetime, no matter what.

He can live with other people having differing opinions; he invites them on his show. The Republicans and conservatives like to talk—his side doesn’t, which he makes light of often.

