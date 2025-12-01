Reports: A Major Shakeup at the Trump White House Could Be Coming

Well, that’s some wild news before the Thanksgiving holiday. It got buried due to the tragic shooting of two members of the National Guard in Washington, D.C., on Thanksgiving Eve, but there are rumblings that there could be a seismic staffing change at the Trump White House.

It’s not from fake news sources—it’s from RealClearInvestigations Paul Sperry, who doesn’t dabble in that nonsense. Sperry is part of a crew of good investigative reporters who have dissected and exposed the Russian collusion hoax, specifically the nonsense after the 2016 election, with Obama ordering what arguably is a politically motivated intelligence estimate that threaded in the debunked Steele Dossier, which set the mainstream press off to the races.

“Senior White House aides and Cabinet heads are bracing for a major personnel shakeup as insiders tell me POTUS is growing increasingly unhappy with ‘economic messaging,’ among other things. Shakeup could include chief of staff in new year,” he tweeted.

DEVELOPING: Senior White House aides and Cabinet heads are bracing for major personnel shakeup as insiders tell me POTUS is growing increasingly unhappy with "economic messaging," among other things. Shakeup could include chief of staff in new year ... developing ... — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) November 24, 2025

There’s just no chance Trump is unhappy with Susie Wiles. https://t.co/AoQwSfOQyN — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) November 25, 2025

Yeah, some were raising eyebrows, not at the report itself, it’s not unheard of for staff changes to occur 18 or so months into an administration, but Susie Wiles being on the chopping block seems to be a bit of a stretch. It’s subject to change, but her position seems secure unless she wants to leave, not the other way around.

We’ll keep you posted.

