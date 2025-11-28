CNN's Top Legal Analyst Tears Apart the Dems' Anti-Trump Georgia Case in Less Than Two Minutes

The greatest Thanksgiving gift to President Trump was another win in the lawfare campaign against him by the Left. It’s confirmed again: Trump owns these people. He’s beaten every significant legal action against him, and the man unbelievably keeps getting royal flushes in these contests. The Georgia election interference case, which was already on life support, was fully tossed this week.

BREAKING: Judge Scott McAfee has officially dismissed the Fulton County criminal prosecution of President Trump and all of his co-defendents.



Fani Willis took President Trump's mugshot and all she did was help him be re-elected President. pic.twitter.com/lXLhRLOACY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 26, 2025

CNN was just forced to read on air why the Georgia prosecutor dropped the entire election case against President Trump.



And their viewers are not going to like what they heard...especially the part where he said: “contesting an election is not unlawful.”



A direct hit to the… https://t.co/0jQljTLWE5 pic.twitter.com/N2eWu72wMy — Overton (@overton_news) November 26, 2025

It goes beyond the prosecutorial issues by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis that plagued the case. Our Constitution isn’t built for this type of prosecution for a simple reason: it’ll lead to total chaos.

CNN’s Elie Honig, a former assistant US attorney and the network’s top legal analyst, has been fair in his analysis of the case. He’s not a MAGA guy, but he also knows procedure and how the Justice Department operates. He’s been quite clear that this case, and most of the legal actions against the president, were a bit shoddy.

"This motion is not a partisan screed. You would not read this and say this guy loves Trump, this guy hates Trump. It's a careful dissection of evidence, not through the lens of was Trump's conduct bad, but was there a criminal case? This prosecutor leans towards no." pic.twitter.com/bfDfAurLxK — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) November 26, 2025

In the filing to dismiss, Honig noted that the prosecutor’s office added that the venue and charges were inappropriate at the state level, and it was more of a pile-on since Trump was facing similar charges at the federal level in DC. Those, too, were also scrapped. You can’t have a local county DA indicting and putting a sitting president on trial. It’s not going to happen. What about after Trump leaves office? Still a no-go due to statute of limitations.

It’s over, libs.

Trump wins. You lose.

