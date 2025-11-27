President Trump Announces the Tragic Passing of National Guardswoman Who Was Ambushed in DC

President Trump has announced the news we’ve been dreading: National Guardswoman Sarah Breckstrom, 20, who was mortally wounded in a targeted shooting in Washington, DC yesterday, has died. It’s official now, though for hours we knew this outcome was not going to be good, as her father said no recovery was possible (via The Guardian):

🚨 BREAKING: West Virginia National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom just passed away, at 20 years old, due to gunshot injuries from the Afghan shooter - President Trump 💔💔💔 "She's no longer with us." "This just happened." "She was savagely attacked. She's dead." pic.twitter.com/21d4mA6UpT

Sarah Beckstrom, one of the national guard troops shot in Washington DC on Wednesday, has died, Donald Trump said on Thursday.

“Sarah Beckstrom of West Virginia, one of the guardsmen that we’re talking about, highly respected, young, magnificent person … She’s just passed away. She’s no longer with us,” Trump said in his first live remarks since the shooting.

Beckstrom, 20, was one of two members of the national guards shot near the White House in a targeted attack. The other member, Andrew Wolfe, 24, is still fighting for his life, according to the president.

Beckstrom’s father had told the New York Times in a phone call earlier in the day that his daughter was unlikely to recover. “I’m holding her hand right now,” Gary Beckstrom said. “She has a mortal wound. It’s not going to be a recovery.”

Both Beckstrom and Wolfe had both been sworn into service less than 24 hours before they were ambushed.