Tipsheet

No, FBI Director Kash Patel Isn't Being Fired

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 25, 2025 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

If it sounds like it’s bulls**t, it probably is—and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wasted no time slapping down a fake news story about President Trump mulling firing FBI Director Kash Patel. 

“What? That’s totally false. Come on, Kash, let’s take a picture to show them you’re doing a great job!” said the president. 

MS Now had the story, who reportedly had three people verify it, and they apparently are all wrong (via Newsweek): 

The White House has reacted to reports President Donald Trump has been privately weighing whether to replace FBI Director Kash Patel, as he and senior advisers grow uneasy with the steady stream of unfavorable coverage surrounding Patel. 

Three people familiar with the matter told MSNOW that the president was considering the move on Tuesday, but White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt denied the report. 

"This story is completely made up," Leavitt said in a post on X the White House referred Newsweek to. "In fact, when this Fake News published, I was in the Oval Office, where President Trump was meeting with his law enforcement team, including FBI Director Kash Patel." 

These people are just wrong about everything. 

