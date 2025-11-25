GOP Rep Shuts Down CNN and Their 'Don't Follow Illegal Orders From Trump'...
Tipsheet

Former Rolling Stone Editor Says the Dems' Illegal Orders Stunt Reminds Him of Another Hoax

Matt Vespa
November 25, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Former Rolling Stone editor Matt Taibbi is critical of the conservative movement, but he seems to be mostly fending off attacks from his side of the aisle. Despite being a dyed-in-the-wool liberal—that’s not enough for today’s Democratic base which is unspooled. 

Taibbi was an original Russian collusion skeptic on the Left, which didn’t earn him much praise from his side, but his writings against the censorship complex, which included Twitter, has mostly been directed at Democrats. Look, the man calls pitches and strikes; he’s fair. But in today’s liberal circles, that’s one step removed from full-blown neo-Nazism.  

That said, Taibbi is not having any of the ‘don’t follow Trump’s illegal orders’ nonsense, calling it another shoddy propaganda ploy by the Democrats that reeks of the Russian collusion hoax: 

It's such blatant, bad, overwrought propaganda ... It reminds me again of the beginning of Russiagate when there were all these leaks about encouraging people not to share intelligence with the United States.  

That made Trump look bad, but it also made the United States look weak and vulnerable and sent the signal that the country was in schism and maybe the government was not stable. 

Is that what they're trying to project? I mean, is that right? I don't think so. 

Oh, and trust me—this whole debacle has been a circus. If you can’t answer a simple question, like which illegal order are you referring to without crumbling, it’s a narrative that’s beyond unseriousness.  

Also, no one cares, because voters know it’s total crap. 

