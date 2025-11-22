VIP
Yes, Texas and California Can Gerrymander
Is the Bush Family Plotting to Retake the GOP After Trump Leaves Office?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 22, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

No way this is real—it can’t be. First, the Republican Party isn’t coming back. Second, they don’t have the bench to do it, even if this cockamamie plan, which I’m praying is fake, is being discussed. The Daily Mail is reporting that the Bush family is plotting to retake the GOP from Trumpism once the 47th president of the United States has left office (via Breitbart):

Former President George W. Bush and his family are reportedly planning to retake the Republican Party from President Donald Trump once he is out of office, according to a recent report.

There are allegedly “rumors” stirring that there is a “plot to end the so-called ‘Bush Exile'” as part of an effort to take control of the GOP from Trump and his Make America Great Again (MAGA) policies, according to the Daily Mail:

Now, rumors are stirring of a plot to end the so-called ‘Bush Exile’ and take back the GOP from the so-called scourge of Trumpism. Behind the scenes, and still with deep connections around the country, a shadow Republican Party is lying in wait to take over when Trump is gone.  And, while the former president is determined not to publicly criticize Trump – much to the frustration of some of his former aides – he may not be averse to quietly helping to shape the Republican Party’s long-term future.

One person, who is described as a “former Bush official,” told the outlet that Trump “knows that there’s no third term option,” while admitting that Vice President JD Vance “has a head start” over other possible Republican presidential candidates in 2028. 

The former Bush official also predicted that “there will be a big open field within the Republican Party” for the 2028 presidential race, according to the outlet. 

Okay, enough. This isn’t going to happen, and frankly, the Bush family has already left the stage, and they should remain off it. Their time is over. It’s done. Second, the base isn’t receptive to their brand of Republican politics anymore. The base is more blue-collar: folks who aren’t supportive of the free-trade bonanza Bush II ran. If the GOP base wasn’t high on Jeb in 2016, what makes you think the 2028 Republican base would go ga-ga over another Bushie running? This isn’t a phase or a fad, guys. The GOP has been transformed under Trump, and it’s not going back.  

Anyone who has run against MAGA has been killed politically, with most having their presidential hopes dashed forever. 

Move on, Bushies. Let go, and let God. Your time is over. 


 

