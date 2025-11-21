Hakeem Jeffries Absolutely Loses It After Being Easily Bodychecked by a CNBC Host
Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Resigning From Congress

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 21, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

There’s that saying that if you make enemies on both sides of the river, you’ll end up dead. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is yet another politician who opted to torch her career by defying President Trump on the Epstein Files and the Schumer shutdown. It’s simple: you cannot win a battle with the president of the United States, especially when Donald Trump is in the Oval Office. 

He’s too good, too smart, and can message circles around you. Greene opted to bow out before the president could get to work on her. She announced tonight that she’s resigning, her last day will be January 5, 2026:

Greene blamed the GOP leadership for the Democrats’ shutdown of the government over illegal alien health care benefits and NPR funding. Trump won that fight. Trump also gave the green light to release the Epstein Files. That was after Greene went on The View to ingratiate herself with unhinged woke liberal white women.  

She later apologized for her role in what she described as heated rhetoric against Democrats.  

With her transformation into Liz Cheney 2.0 complete, she, like Liz, opted to leave Congress, albeit Marjorie is doing it on her own accord. Or at least that’s what it looks like.  

Lady, what the hell happened to you? Anyway, see you never. 

