Here's When the Epstein Files Will Be Released

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 21, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The procedural nonsense is over. The Epstein Files will be released, something that Democrats likely never planned for this year. They thought the Trump White House would dig in, as they’ve been reluctant to push for full disclosure for numerous reasons, almost all of them relating to due process.  

Yet, Trump signed off on releasing all the files, which is what Democrats want. The president felt confident that his team could shred any fake news narratives. So, the House and Senate easily passed the motion to compel the Justice Department to release the files on the late disgraced New York financier and convicted pedophile, who’s now being associated with more Democrats.  

Are they part of the supposed pedophile protection ring?  

What we’re about to enter could be some insane conspiracy theory nonsense. Attorney General Pam Bondi has broad powers over which files may be released and the redaction process. No doubt the current social media insanity that all the files have been scrubbed will bubble up again. For now, we can expect the files to be released within 30 days (via Daily Signal): 

The U.S. Justice Department will release files from its investigation into the

late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein within 30 days, Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Wednesday, after Congress voted nearly unanimously to force President Donald Trump’s administration to make them public. 

The material could shed more light on the activities of Epstein, who socialized with Trump and other notable figures before his 2008 conviction on charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution. At a news conference, Bondi confirmed that the Justice Department will release its Epstein-related material within 30 days, as required by legislation that passed the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and Senate on Tuesday. 

“We will continue to follow the law and encourage maximum transparency,” she said. 

So, That's What Barack Obama Discussed With a Bunch of Dems This Week Matt Vespa
But they’ve scrubbed everything, or something. Just keep an eye out, because this is going to resurface again. And if some big-name Democrats are named, and they will, let’s count how long it takes for the media to suffocate this story with a pillow after all those hours expounding on this case. 

