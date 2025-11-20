We Had the Best of Times and Now These Are the Worst of...
Why Dems Are Skewering One of Their Own
Some Lib Tried to Accuse Scott Jennings of Racism. It Ended Poorly.
The ‘Epstein Files’ Are Going to Be Released…What’s Next?
The Chicago Subway Arson Attack Was Horrific — the Suspect’s Real Rap Sheet...
Did Zohran Mamdani Just Admit His Campaign Broke Federal Law?
Real Conservatism: Pursuing What God Ordained
Salem Aleikum, Israel
Michelle's 'Hair'-Raising Theory: 'White Folks' Stop Blacks From Learning How to Swim
The Epstein Grifters
Focus on Deporting the Worst of the Worst in Red States
Thanksgiving Fake News
Stop Iran's Execution Frenzy and Hold the Murderers to Account
Will You Bow to an AI Overlord?
Tipsheet

Bill Maher Explains Why He Doesn't Do Stand-Up Anymore

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 20, 2025 6:30 AM
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

For comedians who also host shows, this is how they pay their bills. Stand-up is what they live off, and they can hopefully save every penny of their salary. That’s what Jay Leno did: he saved almost every cent of his Tonight Show paycheck, but made sure to do x-amount of shows every year for everyday bills. It makes sense, as the maintenance for all the classic cars likely isn’t cheap. 

Advertisement

For Bill Maher, host of HBO’s Real Time, he too does stand-up, at times taking off from his show to do a series of gigs nationwide. Yet, given the political climate, where he’s hated on both sides, he admitted he doesn’t do much stand-up comedy anymore due to the crazies. Of course, he takes a ‘both sides’ issue, but let’s be honest. Given the track record, it would be a leftist who would attack Bill for making fun of the Left’s illiberal obsession with making everyone transgender (via Real Clear Politics): 

HBO host Bill Maher, on his podcast "Club Random," told guest comedian Patton Oswalt that he does not plan to return to stand-up comedy anytime soon due to the political atmosphere. 

"I don’t want to be out there in this country, in this political atmosphere," Maher said. "I could get shot by the left or the right." 

"It's a good time to not be out there," Maher added. "I just got tired of being twice as funny as people who were selling twice as many tickets as me." 

Recommended

We Had the Best of Times and Now These Are the Worst of Times Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

BILL MAHER ENTERTAINMENT

The man earns a good chunk of coin doing Real Time anyway. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Had the Best of Times and Now These Are the Worst of Times Kurt Schlichter
Some Lib Tried to Accuse Scott Jennings of Racism. It Ended Poorly. Matt Vespa
Why Dems Are Skewering One of Their Own Matt Vespa
Florida Congresswoman Charged With Stealing $5 Million in FEMA Funds Scott McClallen
Former Olympic Snowboarder, Now FBI Top-10 Fugitive, Linked to Murder of Federal Witness Scott McClallen
Are We Shocked the Biden FBI Did This During the Trump Assassination Investigation? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Had the Best of Times and Now These Are the Worst of Times Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement