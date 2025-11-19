VIP
Epstein Bill Grants AG Bondi These Powers...and No Doubt the Left Is Going to Hate It

The procedural hurdles are done—all the files related to the dead convicted pedophile and New York financier Jeffrey Epstein are to be released. The House passed it 427-1, and it breezed through the Senate unanimously. It’s over. President Trump said over the weekend that he supports full disclosure. Yet the bill also gives Attorney General Pam Bondi broad powers to redact and withhold information that could endanger national security or disrupt ongoing federal investigations. 

It’s not shocking, given the crimes involved and the people Epstein hung out with. The leading law enforcement figure should have these powers, but you know the Left is going to melt down. Regardless, there also needs to be a careful process that people don’t get defamed; being mentioned in the files doesn’t mean you engaged in the illegal and aberrant sexual escapades of Mr. Epstein. That aspect has made Democrats drool ever since this story bubbled up.  

Even with Trump signing off, the Left is now peddling some grade-A conspiracy stuff, alleging that federal agents already scrubbed Trump’s name from all the documents. Again, we know Trump is in them, along with every other rich guy in America. 

The files are being released. Democrats are going to be named, but Del. Stacey Plaskett of the Virgin Islands needs to be investigated after she was caught texting with Epstein in 2019 during a hearing with ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen. Epstein was feeding her what to ask, not shocking since Plaskett helped the man get tax carve-outs on the island. 

Oh my: 

