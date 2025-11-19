Bill Maher's Latest New Rules Commentary Is Directly Aimed at Zohran Mamdani

HBO host Bill Maher knows what’s up with Zohran Mamdani. He can see the GOP ads from 1,000 miles away, because they’re going to write themselves. The mayor-elect of New York City is going to destroy the Big Apple. Why? We’ve been here before with democratic socialism. It’s still economic misery, death, and abject mayhem, but with extra steps. You still get the failures of communism, but you can vote for it, and there’s no secret police.

The comedian noted the collapse of similar experiments on his recent episode of Real Time last Friday. Vermont tried single-payer—it failed because it was too expensive. The 2025 elections saw Democrats win in Trump districts, and they were supposedly moderate. Sorry, a party base that still thinks men should be in women’s bathrooms remains suspect in my eyes. But it’s true their candidates, for the most part, did not go full Lenin like Mamdani. He took off his nice-guy mask when he won. For the rest of the 2025 crop, it’ll take time, but their true colors will be revealed. Democrats are the party that endorses political violence, censorship, and the weaponization of our justice system. They can’t keep this charade up for long. So, on that end, Maher is off-base, but not with Mamdani (via NY Post):

.@TheDemocrats must recognize that Zohran Mamdani is the party's future, but unfortunately, it's the Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/XTgr0YNULa — Bill Maher (@billmaher) November 15, 2025

“Democrats must recognize that Zohran Mamdani is the future of the party. Unfortunately, it’s the Republican Party. Get it?” Maher joked. “And if you missed his victory speech in last week’s mayoral election in New York, don’t worry. You’ll see it in every attack ad for the next two years.” While Maher admitted that Mamdani “seems like a nice guy,” he offered a warning about the Democratic Party’s increasing appetite for democratic socialist candidates. Maher urged that before the “whole left side of the country catches socialism fever,” to take some advice from another “big winner” from last week’s special elections. […] As the Democratic Party appears to be divided between its moderate and progressive wings, Maher asked, “How do we decide who’s right?” “It turns out we don’t really have to flip a coin. We have the evidence. In 2024, 13 Democrats won in districts Trump also won, all moderates. This isn’t rocket science. All the left-leaning think tanks have done autopsies on 2024, and they all came up with the same message. Move to the center,” he asserted. Maher pointed to Vermont’s “collapsed” single-payer healthcare system as further evidence against the effectiveness of democratic socialism. “Democratic socialism is like a dating profile. Things look great until you meet up in the real world. For example, Bernie Sanders. His big thing was always bringing single-payer health care to our country of 340 million. But when liberal, tie-dyed Vermont tried to do it for a population of 626,000, it collapsed,” he railed.

Yeah, he took some shots at the GOP, but nothing you haven’t heard already. But he is right about the current state of the Democratic Party, who, no doubt, will take a mayoral elections a sign that Mamdanism can be a nationwide brand.

Earlier this month, Maher also sided against his side by not caring that Trump was doing some construction work at the White House:

🚨NEW: Bill Maher *TORCHES* media over its MELTDOWN about Trump's ballroom🚨



"When he first mentioned it, it was all about, 'Oh my god, he’s desecrating the White House!' Then I finally read, 'Oh, well, they’ve done sh*t to the White House before.' It’s just a building, I… pic.twitter.com/7NGfCHR1ev — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 8, 2025

🚨NEW: Cheryl Hines almost makes Bill Maher *SPIT OUT HIS DRINK* after saying she was reading Kamala Harris' book🤣



MAHER: "What, did you lose a bet?"@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/gMpzkKst5f — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 10, 2025

