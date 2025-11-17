Why Trump Now Says Release the Epstein Files

The drama over the Epstein Files is going to end soon. Why? It no longer faces the White House's staunch opposition. President Trump greenlit the release of all the files, which were set for a vote this week, regardless. Was it because these documents were going to be made public anyway, and that the White House was confident Democrats, as they always do, would run with fake news? Probably a bit of both.

Advertisement

🚨 TRUMP: “House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party.” pic.twitter.com/KyJrretIWQ — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 17, 2025

As I said on Friday night aboard Air Force One to the Fake News Media, House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat “Shutdown.” The Department of Justice has already turned over tens of thousands of pages to the Public on “Epstein,” are looking at various Democrat operatives (Bill Clinton, Reid Hoffman, Larry Summers, etc.) and their relationship to Epstein, and the House Oversight Committee can have whatever they are legally entitled to, I DON’T CARE! All I do care about is that Republicans get BACK ON POINT, which is the Economy, “Affordability” (where we are winning BIG!), our Victory on reducing Inflation from the highest level in History to practically nothing, bringing down prices for the American People, delivering Historic Tax Cuts, gaining Trillions of Dollars of Investment into America (A RECORD!), the rebuilding of our Military, securing our Border, deporting Criminal Illegal Aliens, ending Men in Women’s Sports, stopping Transgender for Everyone, and so much more! Nobody cared about Jeffrey Epstein when he was alive and, if the Democrats had anything, they would have released it before our Landslide Election Victory. Some “members” of the Republican Party are being “used,” and we can’t let that happen. Let’s start talking about the Republican Party’s Record Setting Achievements, and not fall into the Epstein “TRAP,” which is actually a curse on the Democrats, not us. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Trump did himself no favors by calling the whole story a hoax. Russian collusion was a hoax—this is not, sir. Was it also true that not every document in this plethora of documents about the late disgraced New York financier and convicted pedophile is legitimate? The Democrats' latest attempt to pivot to this story, following their ignominious defeat on the shutdown fight, exposed the sham. One tweet had to be deleted after being exposed as demonstrably false; no, Trump did not spend Thanksgiving with Epstein in 2017.

Trump sees the blitz coming and is going to set up a screen to nullify the pass rush. Trump knows the play. The Democrats are going to sink too deeply into all the inaccuracies within the files. They will push something wrong, the media will run with it, and Trump’s team will be ready to slap it all down.

Also, these people never cease to entertain:

Libs: “Release the Epstein files!!!”



Trump: “Ok fine. Enough distractions.”



Libs: “He deleted the Epstein files!!!”



😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/czQmLdPcuc — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 17, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!