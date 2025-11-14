A Kennedy Family Member Might Have a Nazi Problem

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) is retiring, leaving a vacancy that’s attracted any Democrat trying to shark their way up in public life. No Republican is going to win here so that we can enjoy some Democrat bloodsports, and a Kennedy is running for the open seat. Jack Schlossberg, the only grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, wants to join the family business, but he’s not Jack. He’s not Bobby. He’s a left-wing oddball who appears to be doing Nazi salutes in a now-deleted video (via Washington Free Beacon):

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: The Democrats' new "Golden Boy" Congressional candidate Jack Schlossberg (NY-12) has been exposed in a now-deleted video performing a NAZI SALUTE.



He's now facing MAJOR blowback.



"Yo, check this out...✋"



Brutal.pic.twitter.com/zjBWfvLRlG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 14, 2025

Jack Schlossberg, a Kennedy family scion and Democratic primary candidate for New York’s 12th Congressional District, performed a Nazi salute in a since-deleted Instagram video reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon. "Yo, yo, check this out," Schlossberg said repeatedly into the camera as he performed the salute multiple times. Schlossberg posted the video—since scrubbed from his social media—in January, likely intending to mock Elon Musk. The billionaire was the subject of controversy that same month when critics accused him of making a Nazi salute while telling an audience, "My heart goes out to you" during a rally celebrating President Donald Trump’s return to the White House. Schlossberg’s social media activity has already caused a stir this week. The Free Beacon reported on Wednesday that Schlossberg, whose father is Jewish, had posted musings about producing "Jew Blood" and semen for a "MAHA energy ball." The post appeared to mock Schlossberg’s mother’s cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and comments the secretary of health and human services made in 2023 suggesting COVID-19 may have been "ethnically targeted" to spare Ashkenazi Jews.

Who knows if Schlossberg will succeed, but Nadler is already throwing cold water on his chances. America is tiring of dynasties, and this stuff is plain weird. Granted, Democrats supported a Virginia attorney general candidate, Jay Jones, who hopes his political opponents die, along with their families. Jones won the 2025 election. We have Graham Platner in Maine, who got busted for having Nazi tattoos; he’s still in the race. So, Schlossberg doing a ‘Seig heil’ shouldn’t disturb Democrats. In fact, it might win him votes among some corners of the Democratic Party.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!