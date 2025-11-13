The Schumer Shutdown Is Over...and the Trump White House Had the Perfect Tweet for It

The longest government shutdown is over, and Trump won. He won. And credit to the Republicans. If compromising on protections for federal workers was the price to stop $1.5 trillion from going to illegal alien health care benefits and funding NPR, that’s not the worst outcome. Still, Democrats got nothing. They basically signed onto the exact same deal Republicans pitched in October.

Advertisement

The president signed the bill, which passed the House 222-209 after sailing through the Senate once eight Democrats opted to end this circus and joined Republicans in reopening the government. At the signing, Trump reminded the nation of the damage Democrats did to the country with this shambolic ploy.

🚨JUST NOW: President Trump has a MESSAGE for the American people ahead of the 2026 midterms. This is crucial.



"I just want to tell the American people - you should NOT forget this. When we come up to midterms and other things, don't forget what they've done to the country!"… pic.twitter.com/nTYbtV8b3y — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 13, 2025

The Democrat Shutdown is OVER! pic.twitter.com/RU11en5kLy — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) November 13, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: By stroke of pen, President Trump officially REOPENS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT



"With my signature, the federal government will now resume NORMAL OPERATIONS!"



For 43 days, Republicans held the line. In the end, the bill did NOT include funds for:

- Illegal aliens

-… pic.twitter.com/QAM39YwBXe — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 13, 2025

🚨 WOW! President Trump has the Democrats TOTALLY CORNERED on Obamacare



"I am calling today for insurance companies NOT to be paid. But for this massive amount of money be paid DIRECTLY to the people so they can buy their own healthcare!"



"Their stocks have gone up 1,000%!… pic.twitter.com/V8gWK8RdSo — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 13, 2025

"I just want to tell the American people, you should not forget this. When we come up to midterms and other things, don't forget what they've done to the country,” Trump said.

The White House also had the perfect tweet to commemorate this moment: