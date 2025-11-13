Democrats Want Fighters but Keep Getting Losers
Trump Just Clinched One of His Greatest Victories Against the Dems
Ex-MSNBC Host Roasted Dems Over Their Greatest Fatal Electoral Flaw
Former CNN Host Explains How the Dems' Shutdown Defeat Could Led to the...
A Few Thoughts on Life, Death, and Politics
Civil Rights Activist Rev. Jesse Jackson Hospitalized in Chicago
Seattle Just Elected a Socialist Barista As Mayor
Be Like Poland
The Biased Broadcasting Corporation
Final Rundown on the Shutdown Showdown
The Price You Pay
America’s Medical Research System Badly Needs Reform
The Great Media Cleansing
The Pentagon’s DEI Generals Finally Faced Consequences
Tipsheet

The Schumer Shutdown Is Over...and the Trump White House Had the Perfect Tweet for It

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 13, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The longest government shutdown is over, and Trump won. He won. And credit to the Republicans. If compromising on protections for federal workers was the price to stop $1.5 trillion from going to illegal alien health care benefits and funding NPR, that’s not the worst outcome. Still, Democrats got nothing. They basically signed onto the exact same deal Republicans pitched in October. 

Advertisement

The president signed the bill, which passed the House 222-209 after sailing through the Senate once eight Democrats opted to end this circus and joined Republicans in reopening the government. At the signing, Trump reminded the nation of the damage Democrats did to the country with this shambolic ploy.

Recommended

Trump Just Clinched One of His Greatest Victories Against the Dems Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN REPUBLICAN PARTY

"I just want to tell the American people, you should not forget this. When we come up to midterms and other things, don't forget what they've done to the country,” Trump said. 

The White House also had the perfect tweet to commemorate this moment:

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Just Clinched One of His Greatest Victories Against the Dems Matt Vespa
Democrats Want Fighters but Keep Getting Losers Kurt Schlichter
Ex-MSNBC Host Roasted Dems Over Their Greatest Fatal Electoral Flaw Matt Vespa
Former CNN Host Explains How the Dems' Shutdown Defeat Could Led to the Party's Implosion Matt Vespa
Be Like Poland Michael J. Hout
A Few Thoughts on Life, Death, and Politics Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Just Clinched One of His Greatest Victories Against the Dems Matt Vespa
Advertisement