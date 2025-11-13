Democrats Want Fighters but Keep Getting Losers
Ex-MSNBC Host Roasted Dems Over Their Greatest Fatal Electoral Flaw

Matt Vespa
November 13, 2025
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File

He’s right. He might have been a pain in the a** when he had his show on MSNBC. Still, Chris Matthews dropped some profound truth-telling on the network whose sole purpose is to keep liberal blood pressures low and their self-righteous complex healthy: Democrats are too snobby to be relatable with today’s electorate. Matthews aptly noted that the people who didn’t go to college — numbering in the tens of millions — are all voting for Trump. 

Democrats opted to stick to the cloistered, sheltered, and hyper-Left urban and coastal enclaves, being more comfortable with a base of overeducated single, white liberal women and a bunch of gays. That’s not a sustainable coalition. However, it does explain why the Democrats’ agenda is so niche, illiberal, and exclusionary. They’re obsessed with abortion, transgender nonsense, and other things that working people have zero time to waste on daily.  

The Obama coalition is the Trump coalition now, which must drive liberals insane. They want debate, but as we’ve seen, only after we’ve changed our opinions to suit their warped bubble view of the world. That’s not a discussion; that’s copy to a hostage tape. Democrats feel that socialism, cultural issue extremism, and denigrating people who are not as educated or financially sound are the path forward. No degree, no voice is their unspoken mantra. I have a college degree, and if someone said that in front of me, I’d chuck a brick at them. It’s a preposterous stance, especially since most degrees now being gobbled up by the Left are soaked in victimhood addiction and whining like pansies. The irony is that those fields of study are guaranteed to keep you in poverty. 

