Here's the Line a Lib Said on CNN About the Shutdown That Only Made Scott Jennings Smile

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 12, 2025 2:12 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

What is this woman talking about? That had to be going through Scott Jennings’ head when she uttered this line about the current situation in Congress. Democrats shut down the government over illegal alien health care benefits and NPR funding. They tried to shake down the government for $1.5 trillion for these initiatives, which the GOP and the Trump White House were never going to approve. 

We won the shutdown fight. The media might never admit it, but that’s a fact. And how Democrats are reacting right now is further proof. Still, Democratic strategist Madeline Summerville said this has to “suck” for Republicans, which only made Scott Jennings smirk last night. 

"I don't know you very well, but I can assure you that Donald Trump being President versus Joe Biden in no way, shape, or form sucks for me,” he said. He also added that she, nor anyone else in her party, could definitively point out who was in charge over the last four years—a point that Summerville conceded.  

Trump is still president, and Democrats took a deal to reopen the government that was basically what Republicans initially offered. A vote on Obamacare subsidies was provided in mid-October. Government is funded through January 30; SNAP is set through September 2026. The continuing resolutions that Democrats rejected that set off this circus were for seven weeks, with funding at Biden-era levels. It was a clean CR. It was meant to provide the time to finalize 12 or so appropriations bills, which are now delayed. The ACA issues could’ve been resolved or on their way to being resolved if Democrats hadn’t gone on this suicide mission.  

All the issues now facing people on Obamacare is due to Democrats and the Schumer shutdown. 

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

