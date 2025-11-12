GAME OVER: House Passes Bill to End Shutdown, Dashing Dem Hopes for Cash for Illegal Alien Health Care

It’s over. The Democrats’ ploy to shake down the government for $1.5 trillion for NPR funding and illegal alien health care. It was 40-plus days of abject stupidity by liberal Democrats. The GOP wasn’t going to budge on these policy issues. They did move slightly on no further layoffs for federal workers. Not too upset about that since we held firm on what was at the core of this shutdown. No way were we going to compromise on these two fronts.

Dems put SNAP beneficiaries through a bunch of pain & anxiety for literally nothing. NOTHING. All political nonsense. Just insanely irresponsible. https://t.co/tS5204NXjG — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 10, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: The U.S. House will vote to end the government shutdown TONIGHT around 7 P.M., Rep. Steve Scalise says



Then, President Trump can FINALLY bring the pain to an end.



Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries are about to have a bad day! pic.twitter.com/tZPUbjslZa — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 12, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Speaker Johnson announces the government shutdown should be officially over TONIGHT, then they're moving on to important legislative business 👏



MAGA Mike HELD THE LINE!



"We believe the long national nightmare will be over TONIGHT! It was completely and utterly… pic.twitter.com/LDOqGOw5Cn — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 12, 2025

SPARTZ, who voted against the CR in Sept., is now a yes. https://t.co/eCLuOsYPvm — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 12, 2025

House GOP leadership thinks they’ll pass government funding by 8p. pic.twitter.com/DQpPKkVyo7 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 12, 2025

The Obamacare subsidies were on Congress’s radar. It needed to be resolved, but the shutdown derailed things, along with numerous appropriations bills. The initial continuing resolution was a clean one, lasting 7 weeks, with no poison pills, and set at Biden-era funding levels. Democrats supported everything in the CR in March. We played these games, and now it’s over—the House voted 222-209 to reopen the government and end this madness. Six House Democrats joined the Republicans. It now goes to Trump's desk for signature.

🚨 BREAKING: The House has PASSED the key procedural vote to end the Schumer Shutdown, 213-209



Now the House will have one hour to debate before final passage occurs.



The government SHOULD be reopened tonight. But it ain’t over ‘til it’s over! pic.twitter.com/8rzjT7Wb6J — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 12, 2025

🚨🚨🚨



The Schumer Shutdown is over.



House passes bill to end shutdown 222-209



It now heads to Trump’s desk for his signature



Thank you for your attention to this matter



pic.twitter.com/WqleggM0ZU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 13, 2025

Senate Democrats couldn’t take the nonsense. They knew this was a fool’s errand, which is why eight defected and signed onto a deal that is virtually what Republicans offered from the beginning: the deal funds government through January 30, SNAP through September 2026, and a vote on the subsidies. Republicans won. Trump won. How do we know this? Have you heard the Democrats’ screaming over this deal—it’s deafening, like shrieks from the pod people (via Axios):

A private call of House Democrats devolved into a furious vent session Monday afternoon as lawmakers fumed about a group of Senate centrists cutting a deal with Republicans to end the shutdown. Why it matters: Over a dozen House Democrats spoke on the call, with the vast majority slamming the deal, sources told Axios — a volume that reflects deep outrage between the two chambers. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) said the public is incensed at what they see as Democrats caving on the shutdown fight, telling her colleagues, "People are f**king pissed." Nearly "everyone [was] strongly against" the deal, said one House Democrat who was on the call but spoke on the condition of anonymity to share details of a private discussion.

.@PressSec AGAIN has to explain to dense Democrats how SNAP works:



"Recipients missed SNAP because Democrats shut down the government, FORCED the admin to tap into a fund that didn't even fund the ENTIRETY of the program..



..then you had an unhinged judge try to dictate from… pic.twitter.com/J8SPFP5qAP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 12, 2025

RSC Chairman August Pfluger (R-TX) issued the following statement:

For over six weeks, Democrats held our country hostage over demands for healthcare for illegal aliens and to prove to their base they could 'stand up' to President Trump. The Republican Study Committee stood firm in rejecting any extension of COVID-era insurance subsidies that fuel fraud and drive up costs for American families, and in preventing Democrats from using the Christmas holidays to force a wasteful omnibus through Congress. Let me be clear: Democrats gained nothing from their shutdown while hardworking families paid the price. Now, it is time to get back to governing and delivering on the mandate we were given by the American people last November.

Game. Set. Match. The government is reopened after being closed, thanks to Democratic histrionics and abject stupidity.

🚨Senate Democrats have enough votes to move forward with the funding bill, as the chamber inches closer to passing something to send to the House. https://t.co/JczYTkd0E6 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 10, 2025

SHUTDOWN DEAL:



- Funding through Jan. 30

- Pass Senate appropriations bills for Ag, Veterans/Military Construction, Legislature.

- Senate vote on ACA by date in December. Bill to be determined by Democrats, per source involved

- SNAP funded thought Sept. 30, 2026. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) November 10, 2025

THIS VOTE:



Is a BIGGIE.



Essentially is to open up, start work on the continuing resolution bill to fund government.



(Technically cloture on motion to proceed to the C.R.)



Requires 60 votes. This is the obstacle funding could not get past in last 40 days.



Unless all… — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) November 10, 2025

YES Senate Dem Caucus members now:



Cortez Masto

Durbin

Hassan

Kaine

King

*Rosen*

Shaheen



Fetterman likely will give it the 8 it needs. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) November 10, 2025

Cornyn, yes. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) November 10, 2025

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

