Tipsheet

These Street Preachers Shared the Gospel – Now They Might Face Charges

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 24, 2025 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

Dallas police officers arrested two street preachers on December 18 for proselytizing outside the American Airlines Center during a Mavericks game.

Video footage of the arrest went viral on social media, with many users criticizing the officers for their heavy-handed approach. The preachers are affiliated with the “Testimonies of God” ministry, according to The Dallas Express.

One of the officers grabbed a preacher's arm as the man recording the footage asked, “What’s the charge, officer?”

The officer replied, claiming the arrest was for  “interference with public duties.”

“So this officer just arrested my fellow brother because he’s on public property and asking questions,” the man with the camera said.

One of the preachers asked why he is being arrested.

“Because I told you to back off twice, and you didn’t do it,” the officer answered.

The ministry gave its side of the story in a post on Instagram.

Mavericks vs. Pistons, while the game was getting started and fans flooded to the arena,  the Gospel went forth outside. We were arrested for preaching Christ on the public sidewalk, yet the Word of God was not hindered. Many souls heard. Many great Gospel conversations had, Bibles were given, and Christ was exalted.

A Student Was Killed During Class — Now the School District Is Hiding the Suspect's Discipline Record Amy Curtis
Related:

CHRISTIANITY CIVIL RIGHTS FREE SPEECH TEXAS

Texas State Rep. Brian Harrison responded on X, saying his office is looking into the matter. “The 1st amendment must not be violated in Texas,” he wrote.

The City of Dallas generally allows people to express their religious, political, or other views on public sidewalks. The city treats these areas as places where free speech is protected.

However, the city does impose limits on loud noises, the use of amplifiers, blocking sidewalks or entrances, and unsafe behavior near streets and traffic. If an individual uses a loudspeaker or bullhorn, officers can intervene if the sound is considered “loud and obnoxious.”

Texas does have a law on “interference with public duties,” which allows police to arrest anyone who disrupts or impedes them while they are carrying out their duties. However, courts have held that simply speaking, preaching, recording, or even questioning an officer—without physical action—is typically protected by the First Amendment.

From what the video shows, it does not appear that these individuals were being disruptive or violating any laws. They were simply standing on a sidewalk and sharing their faith — an activity that the First Amendment protects.

It’s not clear why the officers approached the preachers in the first place. The Dallas Police Department has not yet released a statement explaining the officers’ actions. 

A Student Was Killed During Class — Now the School District Is Hiding the Suspect's Discipline Record Amy Curtis
Eric Swalwell Just United the Internet in Hating His Post About Sasse's Cancer Diagnosis Amy Curtis
Despite No Evidence, This USAID Cuts Narrative Has Taken Hold Amy Curtis
This Seems to Be Why Brown Placed their Top Security Official on Administrative Leave After the Shooting Matt Vespa
Socialism vs. Capitalism John Stossel
CBS News' Bari Weiss Plans Massive Overhaul As Whiny Staffers Throw Tantrum Over Immigration Story Matt Vespa

