It's Not Shocking This Was Omitted From the NYT Piece About Trump's Veterans Day Address

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 11, 2025 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump did tout the end of the Schumer shutdown on Veterans Day, and why not? This shutdown inflicted unnecessary pain on the American people for nothing. Senate Democrats virtually took the exact deal offered by Republicans in mid-October: a short-term continuing resolution to get dozens of appropriations bills finalized. This CR funds government through January 30. SNAP benefits are funded through September 2026, with a vote on Obamacare subsides set for December. The irony is if the Democrats didn’t shutdown the government, the Obamacare subsidies could’ve been resolved by now. 

But forget that—it was a day to commemorate those who served us, protected us, and ensured we can live in relative safety and not a warzone a la Bosnia 1995. He also touted veteran unemployment dipping 26 percent, 3 million veteran backlog claims being processed, and the opening of new Veterans Affairs facilities across a dozen states, but that wasn’t included in The New York Times article: 

President Trump on Tuesday said the apparent near end of the nation’s longest government shutdown amounted to a “very big victory” for Republicans during a Veterans Day speech that mixed the traditional solemnity of the day with a string of bare-knuckle political arguments. 

With Arlington National Cemetery as the backdrop, Mr. Trump also celebrated his efforts to remake the armed services into a “Department of War” more aligned with his political goals. 

After beginning with the customary paeans to service members, Mr. Trump quickly veered into a brief victory lap just a day after the Senate passed legislation to end the government shutdown. 

“We’re opening up our country,” Mr. Trump said after congratulating the Republican leadership in Congress. “Should have never been closed.” 

Not shocking, but Trump is used to this treatment from the fake news press. 

Anyways, thanks again, veterans for everything you've done. You are our nation's very best. 

