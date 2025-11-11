It's Not Shocking This Was Omitted From the NYT Piece About Trump's Veterans Day Address

President Donald Trump did tout the end of the Schumer shutdown on Veterans Day, and why not? This shutdown inflicted unnecessary pain on the American people for nothing. Senate Democrats virtually took the exact deal offered by Republicans in mid-October: a short-term continuing resolution to get dozens of appropriations bills finalized. This CR funds government through January 30. SNAP benefits are funded through September 2026, with a vote on Obamacare subsides set for December. The irony is if the Democrats didn’t shutdown the government, the Obamacare subsidies could’ve been resolved by now.

Advertisement

President Trump’s Veterans Day proclamation: pic.twitter.com/OJckVB8bJl — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 11, 2025

🚨@POTUS announces that WWl and WWll will now be known as VICTORY DAY!



"From now on, we will be celebrating Victory Day. For WWI, for WWII..



..Under the Trump Administration we are restoring the pride and winning spirit of the U.S. Military..



..We Fight To Win." 💪 pic.twitter.com/TIFRmGoiru — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 11, 2025

Scenes from Memorial Amphitheater on Veterans Day 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/6OCwrgWCoT — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 11, 2025

The 2025 Arlington Cemetery Veterans Day service ends with the Army Band playing “God Bless America,” President Trump and Vice President Vance sang along. The song was written by Israel Isidore Beilin, famously known as Irving Berlin. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XDTplPzuYE — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 11, 2025

But forget that—it was a day to commemorate those who served us, protected us, and ensured we can live in relative safety and not a warzone a la Bosnia 1995. He also touted veteran unemployment dipping 26 percent, 3 million veteran backlog claims being processed, and the opening of new Veterans Affairs facilities across a dozen states, but that wasn’t included in The New York Times article:

🚨 WOW! President Trump just CONFIRMED that since he took office, Veterans' unemployment rate has plummeted by 26%+



"That's AMAZING."



AND:

- Over 3 million VA backlog claims processed, a RECORD

- Over 1 million extra VA service hours

- Opened 20 new VA facilities in 13 states,… pic.twitter.com/b7TS04Ofje — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 11, 2025

President Trump on Tuesday said the apparent near end of the nation’s longest government shutdown amounted to a “very big victory” for Republicans during a Veterans Day speech that mixed the traditional solemnity of the day with a string of bare-knuckle political arguments. With Arlington National Cemetery as the backdrop, Mr. Trump also celebrated his efforts to remake the armed services into a “Department of War” more aligned with his political goals. After beginning with the customary paeans to service members, Mr. Trump quickly veered into a brief victory lap just a day after the Senate passed legislation to end the government shutdown. “We’re opening up our country,” Mr. Trump said after congratulating the Republican leadership in Congress. “Should have never been closed.”

Not shocking, but Trump is used to this treatment from the fake news press.

Anyways, thanks again, veterans for everything you've done. You are our nation's very best.

Advertisement

President Trump lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetery and says “Thank you,” after the National Anthem is played in honor of Veterans Day 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wqc14EDV3p — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 11, 2025

“Thank you for your service. Thank you very much.” -POTUS pic.twitter.com/iKgpV0OoxC — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 11, 2025

NOW — President Trump lays the Wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. pic.twitter.com/gWVJtSvroV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 11, 2025

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.