Did This Senator Say the Quiet Part Out Loud About Why the Schumer Shutdown Is Failing

The government could reopen by this week, and the Democrats are aghast. Well, some are—House Democrats seem shell-shocked again. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) vowed to fight on, but if Speaker Johnson can keep the House GOP in line, the Schumer shutdown—the most unnecessary and incompetent stunt deployed yet by Democrats—could end. It’s beyond comical: the deal the Senate struck is essentially what Republicans offered before. It funds the government through January 30, SNAP through September 2026, and promises a vote on health care subsidies in December, the latter of which has been on the table since mid-October.

Advertisement

Eight Democratic senators jumped ship to clear a crucial procedural hurdle on Sunday night. Sen. Angus King (I-ME), who caucuses with Democrats, admitted their shutdown messaging failed. The strategy wasn’t working, which obliterated media narratives that the shutdown might help Democrats win the 2025 elections.

A Democrat senator who helped keep the shutdown alive is now admitting the truth: he caved because the strategy had completely collapsed.



Sen. Angus King told reporters he voted for the compromise funding deal for one simple reason — “it wasn’t working.”



And he openly… pic.twitter.com/aD9awqpXzO — Overton (@overton_news) November 10, 2025

For now, props to the GOP for essentially getting what they wanted all along. Democrats shut down the works for nothing. They got nothing. They got exactly what Republicans initially offered, so this whole show was an unnecessary exercise in inflicting pain upon American families.

🚨Senate Democrats have enough votes to move forward with the funding bill, as the chamber inches closer to passing something to send to the House. https://t.co/JczYTkd0E6 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 10, 2025

SHUTDOWN DEAL:



- Funding through Jan. 30

- Pass Senate appropriations bills for Ag, Veterans/Military Construction, Legislature.

- Senate vote on ACA by date in December. Bill to be determined by Democrats, per source involved

- SNAP funded thought Sept. 30, 2026. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) November 10, 2025

THIS VOTE:



Is a BIGGIE.



Essentially is to open up, start work on the continuing resolution bill to fund government.



(Technically cloture on motion to proceed to the C.R.)



Requires 60 votes. This is the obstacle funding could not get past in last 40 days.



Unless all… — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) November 10, 2025

YES Senate Dem Caucus members now:



Cortez Masto

Durbin

Hassan

Kaine

King

*Rosen*

Shaheen



Fetterman likely will give it the 8 it needs. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) November 10, 2025

Cornyn, yes. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) November 10, 2025

The next mission: get the messaging right so we can hammer Democrats until Election Day 2026.

The Left had a meltdown last night over this Senate deal:

"The President is kinda getting what he wanted"



"I don't understand how a democratic senator goes, 'wow we won really big -- let me cave now. I don't understand. That makes no sense to me.' " pic.twitter.com/xkkOptXJlD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 10, 2025

JUST IN: Democrat Rep. Brendan Boyle says he is completely “perplexed” after 8 Democrats voted to re-open the government.



MSNBC: Can you explain how you interpret why this deal came together now?



Boyle: I can't explain it because to be frank, to me, it makes absolutely no… pic.twitter.com/6tZMySq01q — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 10, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: The Senate has adjourned until 11 am on Monday, although multiple more votes are needed to reopen the government



Speaker Johnson is hoping to have the House vote by WEDNESDAY, per Fox



Until then, airport chaos continues and the government remains shut down. pic.twitter.com/fD0f9ggz6s — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 10, 2025

Advertisement

This is almost disturbing to watch… https://t.co/JhSWJZbyEN — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 10, 2025

Hakeem Jeffries on House Democrats’ shutdown deal position:



“We will not support spending legislation advanced by Senate Republicans that fails to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits.” pic.twitter.com/BE7IphcRUx — Liz Elkind (@liz_elkind) November 9, 2025

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.



Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.



