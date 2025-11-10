SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: FINAL HOURS! The Dems Caved, Don't Miss Out!

Tipsheet

Did This Senator Say the Quiet Part Out Loud About Why the Schumer Shutdown Is Failing

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 10, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The government could reopen by this week, and the Democrats are aghast. Well, some are—House Democrats seem shell-shocked again. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) vowed to fight on, but if Speaker Johnson can keep the House GOP in line, the Schumer shutdown—the most unnecessary and incompetent stunt deployed yet by Democrats—could end. It’s beyond comical: the deal the Senate struck is essentially what Republicans offered before. It funds the government through January 30, SNAP through September 2026, and promises a vote on health care subsidies in December, the latter of which has been on the table since mid-October.  

Eight Democratic senators jumped ship to clear a crucial procedural hurdle on Sunday night. Sen. Angus King (I-ME), who caucuses with Democrats, admitted their shutdown messaging failed. The strategy wasn’t working, which obliterated media narratives that the shutdown might help Democrats win the 2025 elections.  

For now, props to the GOP for essentially getting what they wanted all along. Democrats shut down the works for nothing. They got nothing. They got exactly what Republicans initially offered, so this whole show was an unnecessary exercise in inflicting pain upon American families.  

The next mission: get the messaging right so we can hammer Democrats until Election Day 2026. 

The Left had a meltdown last night over this Senate deal:

