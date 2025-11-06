Trump's Drug Price Announcement Had Some Drama Today

WHITE HOUSE—Before tonight’s dinner with Central Asian leaders, President Trump announced a significant deal with pharmaceutical companies on weight-loss drugs. Wegovy and Zepbound, which were priced at astronomical monthly rates, will be reduced big league under this arrangement. It dovetails with the Trump White House’s previous executive order to lower drug prices.

The aim is simple: give access to these life-changing drugs to America’s working classes, who have been denied access due to the prices. It’s meant to level the playing field. The announcement occurred in the Oval Office with top Trump officials, which got a bit derailed when someone had a medical emergency:

BREAKING: A man just collapsed during President Trump’s Oval Office announcement. Praying for him. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Zx0tyHiXcA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 6, 2025

The Secretary rushed to get medical assistance while others tended to the man, you ghoul https://t.co/7wfnYE6Fzx — Kush Desai (@KushDesai47) November 6, 2025

Luckily, the individual was fine, collapsing after becoming a little lightheaded. That didn’t stop some in liberal circles from posting egregiously inaccurate fake news about the incident.

“During the Most Favored Nations Oval Office Announcement, a representative with one of the companies fainted. The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay. The press conference will resume shortly,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

President Trump: "We had the highest inflation in the history of our country under Biden. We had high gasoline prices at $4.50–$5.00 a gallon. They’re going to be hitting $2 a gallon with me." pic.twitter.com/e0qO7hr5kV — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 6, 2025

Eli Lilly CEO on @POTUS' initiative to dramatically reduce drug prices:



“It’s hard to overstate the impact of this day. It’s really a TURNING POINT in the fight against chronic disease and a landmark achievement for President Trump and Secretary Kennedy.” pic.twitter.com/W9k7DhT1Ik — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 6, 2025

Dr. Oz: “America will have to get fit in order to right-size the healthcare system, & MAHA has the answers... And I want to say it as clear as I can: obesity is not an absence of GLP-1 drugs... but as @SecKennedy said, it is an arrow in our quiver that we must use & should use.” pic.twitter.com/8CHXiYKTHN — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 6, 2025

.@SecKennedy: “The American public, because of this agreement, will lose 125 million pounds by this time next year — so it is going to have dramatic effects on human health in this country.” https://t.co/Wq2nrKUdUG pic.twitter.com/GTKc0vjfdi — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 6, 2025

Promise Made. Promise Kept.



President Trump is lowering drug costs for the American people. https://t.co/JWK9JKmtLL — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) November 6, 2025

President Trump announces a major investment in U.S. manufacturing: Eli Lilly to invest $27 billion and Novo Nordisk $10 billion to build new plants and equipment across America. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/z73PxuxHgN — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 6, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: @POTUS announces that pharmaceutical companies Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk have agreed to offer their most popular GLP-1 drugs “at drastic discounts.” pic.twitter.com/PG9ffacUJf — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 6, 2025

.@POTUS: “Today, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are joining the phenomenal list of the most exciting announcements... these are two companies behind the groundbreaking weight loss drugs that have helped millions of Americans struggling with obesity.” pic.twitter.com/dESh3HAN9a — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 6, 2025

The event kept the theme of policies aimed at the forgotten man. FDA Commissioner Marty Makary noted that the deal seeks to reduce prices while also restoring domestic manufacturing of these drugs, which serve a public health need. Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, added that we cannot be a wealthy nation without being a healthy nation. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy said that 125 million pounds could be shed with this new pricing deal. It’s not a panacea, warned Kennedy and Oz, but it is a crucial arrow in the quiver for tackling obesity, which is a plight of the working poor, trapped in a sea of processed foods. It’s also a condition that accounts for $1.75 trillion in health care costs.

Yet one thing the president made clear is that tariffs played a significant role in clinching this deal—no more criticism about how we’re paying for something that costs $10 in Europe. The second half of the event—we were ushered out of the Oval during the medical emergency—was mainly geared toward defending the president’s use of tariffs, which he argued is a national security mechanism. He cited ending what could’ve been another border war between India and Pakistan; Trump used tariffs, and both sides cooled down. Trump boasts about the U.S. accumulating trillions in tariff revenue, which has led to numerous trade deals and renegotiations. It wouldn’t have been possible without this tool.

The president was cagey about any new tariff announcement amid the Supreme Court case on this power but noted that if the Court rules against him, the nation would be left defenseless.

.@POTUS: “It would be somewhat catastrophic for our country” if the Supreme Court strikes down tariffs. pic.twitter.com/anBG8zGu20 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 6, 2025

“If I didn’t come along, we would’ve been destroyed by now,” he added.

The president then laid into the Democrats and their affordability narrative post-2024 election, adding that these people lie. The cost of Thanksgiving will be 25 percent less than under Joe Biden. Trump said that Democrats are good at con jobs and cheating in elections.

But for now, gone are the days of near-$1,400/month prices and Americans paying 525 percent more for these drugs. And these price dips will also be applied to future drugs. Everything can be found at TrumpRx.gov, which launches at the end of the year.

“It better be successful—it has my name on it,” quipped Trump.

