Trump's Drug Price Announcement Had Some Drama Today

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 06, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

WHITE HOUSE—Before tonight’s dinner with Central Asian leaders, President Trump announced a significant deal with pharmaceutical companies on weight-loss drugs. Wegovy and Zepbound, which were priced at astronomical monthly rates, will be reduced big league under this arrangement. It dovetails with the Trump White House’s previous executive order to lower drug prices. 

The aim is simple: give access to these life-changing drugs to America’s working classes, who have been denied access due to the prices. It’s meant to level the playing field. The announcement occurred in the Oval Office with top Trump officials, which got a bit derailed when someone had a medical emergency:

Luckily, the individual was fine, collapsing after becoming a little lightheaded. That didn’t stop some in liberal circles from posting egregiously inaccurate fake news about the incident.

“During the Most Favored Nations Oval Office Announcement, a representative with one of the companies fainted. The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay. The press conference will resume shortly,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Related:

BIG PHARMA DONALD TRUMP HEALTHCARE TARIFFS
The event kept the theme of policies aimed at the forgotten man. FDA Commissioner Marty Makary noted that the deal seeks to reduce prices while also restoring domestic manufacturing of these drugs, which serve a public health need. Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, added that we cannot be a wealthy nation without being a healthy nation. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy said that 125 million pounds could be shed with this new pricing deal. It’s not a panacea, warned Kennedy and Oz, but it is a crucial arrow in the quiver for tackling obesity, which is a plight of the working poor, trapped in a sea of processed foods. It’s also a condition that accounts for $1.75 trillion in health care costs.

Yet one thing the president made clear is that tariffs played a significant role in clinching this deal—no more criticism about how we’re paying for something that costs $10 in Europe. The second half of the event—we were ushered out of the Oval during the medical emergency—was mainly geared toward defending the president’s use of tariffs, which he argued is a national security mechanism. He cited ending what could’ve been another border war between India and Pakistan; Trump used tariffs, and both sides cooled down. Trump boasts about the U.S. accumulating trillions in tariff revenue, which has led to numerous trade deals and renegotiations. It wouldn’t have been possible without this tool.

The president was cagey about any new tariff announcement amid the Supreme Court case on this power but noted that if the Court rules against him, the nation would be left defenseless.

“If I didn’t come along, we would’ve been destroyed by now,” he added.

The president then laid into the Democrats and their affordability narrative post-2024 election, adding that these people lie. The cost of Thanksgiving will be 25 percent less than under Joe Biden. Trump said that Democrats are good at con jobs and cheating in elections. 

But for now, gone are the days of near-$1,400/month prices and Americans paying 525 percent more for these drugs. And these price dips will also be applied to future drugs. Everything can be found at TrumpRx.gov, which launches at the end of the year.

“It better be successful—it has my name on it,” quipped Trump.

