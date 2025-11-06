Dick Cheney's Death Revives an Old Liberal Media Game

Former Vice President Dick Cheney died on Tuesday. He was 84. Remarkably, he lived to that age, given his ailments, but it speaks to the advancements in medicine. No, living to your mid-80s after the number of heart attacks he had is remarkable, and he lived a life of public service that should be commended. Sadly, the man turned into an anti-Trump stooge in the end, but it’s time to move on; we booted that family entirely from public life when Liz decided to join the Democrats in their unholy crusade against the MAGA movement.

Yet, we’re back to this game with the media, where they demonize Republicans when they’re alive, but fawn over them when they’re dead. We saw that with George H.W. Bush. Cheney was viewed as Darth Vader — and worse — when he was George W. Bush’s vice president. Now, he’s being hailed as some statesman, the face of a GOP that was liberal media-friendly, for lack of a better term. That’s crap, and you know it.

During Bush 43, Dick Cheney was at least as hated in liberal circles as much as Trump is now. He was maligned (validly) as a fascist, war profiteering, sociopathic, corrupt monster.



But all sins evaporate if you just denounce Trump. Thus does Cheney die as a Resistance Hero. pic.twitter.com/aoHBPoVmOs — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 5, 2025

NBC's Kristen Welker fawning over Dick Cheney's GOP vs. what it is now with Donald Trump:



"Nothing showcased the divide in the Republican Party -- the old guard, conservative Republican party versus the new guard of MAGA, more than the splinter between President Trump and the… pic.twitter.com/M6R3ZhH6CA — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 4, 2025

Last, look, President Trump, I know this family has put you through hell, but a little statement wouldn't have hurt.

Trump is the only US president to not issue a statement on Dick Cheney’s death



H/t @WakeUp2Politics pic.twitter.com/zVr6Jxamkj — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) November 5, 2025

The flags were lowered, however.

