Dick Cheney's Death Revives an Old Liberal Media Game

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 06, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/John Locher

Former Vice President Dick Cheney died on Tuesday. He was 84. Remarkably, he lived to that age, given his ailments, but it speaks to the advancements in medicine. No, living to your mid-80s after the number of heart attacks he had is remarkable, and he lived a life of public service that should be commended. Sadly, the man turned into an anti-Trump stooge in the end, but it’s time to move on; we booted that family entirely from public life when Liz decided to join the Democrats in their unholy crusade against the MAGA movement.

Yet, we’re back to this game with the media, where they demonize Republicans when they’re alive, but fawn over them when they’re dead. We saw that with George H.W. Bush. Cheney was viewed as Darth Vader — and worse — when he was George W. Bush’s vice president. Now, he’s being hailed as some statesman, the face of a GOP that was liberal media-friendly, for lack of a better term. That’s crap, and you know it. 

Last, look, President Trump, I know this family has put you through hell, but a little statement wouldn't have hurt. 

The flags were lowered, however. 

