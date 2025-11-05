Someone Hijacked the Screen at Mamdani HQ's Victory Party...the Image Posted Was Hilarious

We knew Zohran Mamdani was going to win, and it was to all our horror. At the same time, we deserve to lose that race. If the best we could muster to fight Mamdani’s leftist clown show is Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa, and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, we deserve to get creamed. Mamdani, like most of the races last night, was declared the winner quickly. He wasn’t at the victory party initially, opting to stay home and watch the returns with his family, but someone did hijack the screen with a hilarious post that read, “Trump is your president,” which drew boos from the crowd.
On the big screen at Mamdani HQ: "Trump is your president" pic.twitter.com/AT41c3JiQb— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 5, 2025
November 5, 2025
This is AWESOME 🤣 https://t.co/dS09B2boQK— Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) November 5, 2025
It was so good that the White House official account shared it as well.
To whoever did this, well done; you’re a patriot.
Tomorrow's cover: Zohran Mamdani wins 2025 NYC mayoral election https://t.co/HwAuNmCFtL pic.twitter.com/nshFKpcvLE— New York Post (@nypost) November 5, 2025
Hasan Piker at Zohran Mamdani's victory party:— Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 5, 2025
"This is the country that defeated the USSR. Unfortunately."pic.twitter.com/BYkgD81GJE
Zohran Mamdani now admits he won’t be able to fund his socialist plans.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 4, 2025
He had said he’d tax billionaires. But now he’s faced with Gov. Hochul saying she won’t do that.
So how will Mamdani fund socialism without raising taxes?
He won’t. He’s a total fraud.
(arimelber on TT) pic.twitter.com/vgvvxg9z3G
Recommended
Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.
Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member