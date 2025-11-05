Someone Hijacked the Screen at Mamdani HQ's Victory Party...the Image Posted Was Hilarious

We knew Zohran Mamdani was going to win, and it was to all our horror. At the same time, we deserve to lose that race. If the best we could muster to fight Mamdani’s leftist clown show is Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa, and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, we deserve to get creamed. Mamdani, like most of the races last night, was declared the winner quickly. He wasn’t at the victory party initially, opting to stay home and watch the returns with his family, but someone did hijack the screen with a hilarious post that read, “Trump is your president,” which drew boos from the crowd.

On the big screen at Mamdani HQ: "Trump is your president" pic.twitter.com/AT41c3JiQb — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 5, 2025

This is AWESOME 🤣 https://t.co/dS09B2boQK — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) November 5, 2025

It was so good that the White House official account shared it as well.

To whoever did this, well done; you’re a patriot.

Tomorrow's cover: Zohran Mamdani wins 2025 NYC mayoral election https://t.co/HwAuNmCFtL pic.twitter.com/nshFKpcvLE — New York Post (@nypost) November 5, 2025

Hasan Piker at Zohran Mamdani's victory party:



"This is the country that defeated the USSR. Unfortunately."pic.twitter.com/BYkgD81GJE — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 5, 2025

Zohran Mamdani now admits he won’t be able to fund his socialist plans.



He had said he’d tax billionaires. But now he’s faced with Gov. Hochul saying she won’t do that.



So how will Mamdani fund socialism without raising taxes?



He won’t. He’s a total fraud.



(arimelber on TT) pic.twitter.com/vgvvxg9z3G — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 4, 2025

