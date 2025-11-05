VIP
The Trouble With SNAP
Hakeem Jeffries' Shutdown Narrative Got Bodied by CNN Last Night
One Thing to Keep in Mind About Last Night's Blowout GOP Losses
Speaker Johnson Plans to Go Around Schumer to End Shutdown Fight
Here's Marjorie Taylor Greene's Appearance on 'The View'
Judge's Undisclosed Donations Complicate Parents' Fight for Custody of Their Children
Barr Attacks Working-Class Roots of GOP Rival Nate Morris — and It Backfires
Giffords.org Celebrates Victory of Democrats Who Endorsed Political Gun Violence
The Night America Chose Chaos Over Clarity
VIP
Messianic Leftism
As President, Trump Must Be a ‘Terror to Evil’
Why President Trump Is Correct About Seth Meyers
Karine Jean-Pierre Left the Dem Party to Become an Independent. Cue the Sound...
Mamdani Win Will Ravage Entire State
Tipsheet

Someone Hijacked the Screen at Mamdani HQ's Victory Party...the Image Posted Was Hilarious

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 05, 2025 6:45 AM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, Pool, File

We knew Zohran Mamdani was going to win, and it was to all our horror. At the same time, we deserve to lose that race. If the best we could muster to fight Mamdani’s leftist clown show is Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa, and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, we deserve to get creamed. Mamdani, like most of the races last night, was declared the winner quickly. He wasn’t at the victory party initially, opting to stay home and watch the returns with his family, but someone did hijack the screen with a hilarious post that read, “Trump is your president,” which drew boos from the crowd. 

Advertisement

It was so good that the White House official account shared it as well.

To whoever did this, well done; you’re a patriot. 

Recommended

One Thing to Keep in Mind About Last Night's Blowout GOP Losses Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ERIC ADAMS NEW YORK

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

 Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

One Thing to Keep in Mind About Last Night's Blowout GOP Losses Matt Vespa
Speaker Johnson Plans to Go Around Schumer to End Shutdown Fight Matt Vespa
Hakeem Jeffries' Shutdown Narrative Got Bodied by CNN Last Night Matt Vespa
The Night America Chose Chaos Over Clarity Kevin McCullough
Judge's Undisclosed Donations Complicate Parents' Fight for Custody of Their Children Jeff Charles
Here's Marjorie Taylor Greene's Appearance on 'The View' Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

One Thing to Keep in Mind About Last Night's Blowout GOP Losses Matt Vespa
Advertisement