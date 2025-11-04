Mikie Sherrill Wins NJ Gubernatorial Race

The gubernatorial showdown in New Jersey is over, and Rep. Mikie Sherill (D-NJ) has won. It’s a shame, as there was some real energy behind Republican Jack Ciattarelli, who came close to unseating incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy a few years ago. Ciattarelli was nabbing some surprising endorsements from local Democrats, unions, and even Jewish groups. Yet, it’s still deep blue New Jersey, and those entrenched Democratic roots were too difficult to uproot.

A Naval Academy classmate says @MikieSherrill role in the cheating scandal was “deeper than she claims.”



So much for “honor and integrity.” 🙄



Mikie lied. Mikie got caught. Now Mikie is hiding her disciplinary records because the truth of what really happened would be the end… — New Jersey GOP (@NJGOP) October 21, 2025

Sherill was struggling with black voters, which drew red flags from Democratic operatives. It wasn’t the best campaign. The congresswoman increased her net worth by millions, with no explanation. She refused to condemn Assata Shakur when she died in exile in Cuba; Shakur, a radical leftist, murdered a New Jersey State Trooper in the 1970s. Even Murphy condemned liberal groups mourning her death.

Decision Desk HQ projects Mikie Sherrill to win the New Jersey Governor election.#DecisionMade: 8:13 pm ET



Follow live results on our website. pic.twitter.com/67CvF5ZM35 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 5, 2025

"It's a referendum on Trump!" Democrats will say about New Jersey.



We already had a chance for voters to oppose Trump in New Jersey. Here's how it turned out.



Democrats are scared Republicans will thrust NJ into swing state status and spent ENDLESS resources and used OBAMA in… pic.twitter.com/LFTUzy8sC2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 5, 2025

Yet, she did make her entire campaign about Trump. And Democratic voters are beyond deranged about that, even if it means more taxes and a degradation in the quality of life.

New Jersey just elected a woman to the governorship who’s not even from the state and who made $7 million stock trading in Congress.pic.twitter.com/ePVVq1HfMi — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 5, 2025

I don’t want to hear any complaining when everything goes belly up, though. New Jersey, you voted for this, and I can assure you, nothing is going to get better.

This is evil



Democrat Mikie Sherill wants to force LGBT sexual indoctrination onto your children in schools and says parents can’t opt-out



New Jersey you can stop this - go vote for Jack Ciattarelli for Governor



Early voting starts NOW pic.twitter.com/5Zw2W0Bswa — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 25, 2025

