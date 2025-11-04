SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: Don't Miss Out Before the Dems Cave!
Tipsheet

Mikie Sherrill Wins NJ Gubernatorial Race

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 04, 2025 8:53 PM
(AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

The gubernatorial showdown in New Jersey is over, and Rep. Mikie Sherill (D-NJ) has won. It’s a shame, as there was some real energy behind Republican Jack Ciattarelli, who came close to unseating incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy a few years ago. Ciattarelli was nabbing some surprising endorsements from local Democrats, unions, and even Jewish groups. Yet, it’s still deep blue New Jersey, and those entrenched Democratic roots were too difficult to uproot.  

Sherill was struggling with black voters, which drew red flags from Democratic operatives. It wasn’t the best campaign. The congresswoman increased her net worth by millions, with no explanation. She refused to condemn Assata Shakur when she died in exile in Cuba; Shakur, a radical leftist, murdered a New Jersey State Trooper in the 1970s. Even Murphy condemned liberal groups mourning her death. 

Yet, she did make her entire campaign about Trump. And Democratic voters are beyond deranged about that, even if it means more taxes and a degradation in the quality of life. 

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP NEW JERSEY MIKIE SHERRILL

I don’t want to hear any complaining when everything goes belly up, though. New Jersey, you voted for this, and I can assure you, nothing is going to get better. 

