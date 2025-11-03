The Democrats’ Man Problem
What Trump Said to Ilhan Omar Will Likely Rile Up Progressives. Who Cares?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 03, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

President Trump is attacking Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) again. It doesn’t matter what the issue is; she’s a left-wing whack job who should be grilled daily. Trump joked that he spoke with Somali officials, who said they don’t want her back. That didn’t stop the president from taking to social media, calling for the Minnesota leftist to leave the country (via Politico):

President Donald Trump on Saturday went after Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) for her Somali heritage, urging her to leave the country in a social media post, reprising an attack he used several times throughout his time in office.

“She should go back!” he wrote on Truth Social, alongside a video of Omar speaking to a crowd. It was not immediately clear when the event was, but the video of Omar speaking has been circulating among right-leaning social media accounts for at least a couple weeks. 

[…] 

This isn’t the first time in recent weeks that the president has suggested Omar should be removed from the country.

“You know I met the head of Somalia, did you know that?” he told reporters at the Oval Office in September. “And I suggested that maybe he’d like to take her back. He said ‘I don’t want her.’” 

Trump also called out Omar multiple times during his first term, in one instance accusing her of “telling us how to run our country” during the final months of the 2020 campaign. 

Her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Oh, I’m sure she’ll probably whine about this next week.

