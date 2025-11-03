And That Could Be Why the Dems Shut Down the Government

No voter hates the Democrats more than their own base. A new Pew Research poll shows a Democratic Party that’s eating itself and wholly frustrated with its representatives on the Hill. Now, this survey was taken before the Schumer shutdown, so it might have rebounded some, because these clowns did something to fight Trump. But it also might offer insight into why Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries decided to gum up the works, even if it was over NPR funding and giving illegal aliens health care benefits—two laughably unpopular policy positions (via Axios):

Democrats are increasingly losing faith in their party and its leaders — far outpacing Republicans who have doubts about the GOP, according to Pew Research Center data collected before the government shutdown. The big picture: Democrats' party frustration has risen sharply in recent years, while Republicans' dissatisfaction has eased, underscoring levels of party confidence a year before the 2026 midterm elections. 67% of Democrats say they're frustrated with their party, up from about half in Pew polls from 2021 and 2019. Per the poll, most of the aggravation stems from a belief that congressional Democrats haven't pushed back enough against the Trump administration. Only 40% of Republicans say they're frustrated with their party, down from 2021 levels — and 69% even say the GOP makes them feel hopeful. Overall, three-quarters of Americans are frustrated with Democrats, compared to 65% who feel the same about the Republican Party.

Schumer and company had to do something if they didn’t want the guillotine. They caved during the first spending showdown. That couldn’t happen again, so alas, here we are. And the GOP shouldn’t budge on anything, unless they want to assure their defeat in the midterms. Caving to give illegals $1.5 trillion in health care benefits is a way to ensure no one supports you ever again.

