Alas, THE Poll Proving that College Makes You Dumber

I was a Ritalin kid, but whatever has taken hold of the young’uns now might be related to too much Tylenol. It’s not a shocking poll, but it’s still tragically absurd. Then again, given how insane our academic spaces have become, this is what you get. It’s why the late Charlie Kirk was so intent on breaking the Left’s stranglehold on our universities and was quite effective in his campaign before his assassination in September. The latest survey on preference between capitalism and socialism shows a) college now does make you dumber, and b) we have a long way to go before we truly wreck the Left’s anti-American agenda in these spaces (via Axios):

Socialism beats capitalism among U.S. college students, in a new Axios-Generation Lab poll.

67% of survey respondents say they hold a positive or neutral association with the word "socialism," compared with 40% with the word "capitalism."

Why it matters: Days before a nationally watched election that could make democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani New York City's next mayor, the survey reveals Gen Z's growing disillusionment with capitalism — fueled by high inflation, surging healthcare and housing costs, and the rising influence of billionaires in politics, tech and media.

It also highlights college students' left-leaning politics — and sharp partisan divides within their generation.

By the numbers: 34% of surveyed two- and four-year college students say they have a somewhat or very positive view of socialism, compared with 17% who say the same for capitalism.

Negative views of capitalism outweigh negative views of socialism by an even greater difference: 53% v. 23%. One in three has a neutral view of socialism. One in four has a neutral view of capitalism.

Partisan differences are stark: 47% of Democratic respondents and 31% of independents — but just 5% of Republicans — react positively to socialism.

45% of Republicans but just 17% of independents and 7% of Democrats have positive reactions to capitalism.

Of the overall respondents, 46% identified as Democrats, 14% as Republicans and 40% as independents.