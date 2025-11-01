Vice President JD Vance's Halloween Costume Was Top-Notch

Halloween 2025 has come and gone. Frankly, it flew by, and there weren’t many trick-or-treaters this time around, but I digress. There were some wild costumes this year. Actress Julia Fox likely topped the distasteful list, dressing as Jacqueline Kennedy on the day President Kennedy was assassinated. She donned a pink dress covered in fake blood. On a lighter note, Vice President JD Vance had a tremendous costume, embodying the meme about him that went viral. It's top-notch, I'm sorry.

Vice President Vance on TikTok:



“Happy Halloween everyone, remember to say thank you while you trick or treat!” pic.twitter.com/YoKhKmeP6w — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) October 31, 2025

MAKE SURE YOU SAY THANK YOU. https://t.co/M6OLqdvf3o — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 31, 2025

Vice President JD Vance wins the Halloween costume contest 😂 https://t.co/ysK6J0dVbN — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) October 31, 2025

It's great. The best part, though, is that as with anything relating to Trump-Vance, the Left likely lost their minds. In general, they cannot stand it when we take a joke. We don’t care if we’re mocked. The late Charlie Kirk loved that South Park satirized him, which drove the Left insane. They stomped their feet, demanding that Kirk be angry about his depiction on the show. No dice, guys.

Well done, Mr. Vice President.

Man, they're so angry:

BREAKING: JD Vance dressing as the VP for “America’s Hitler” this evening for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/GS0Nvueo67 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 31, 2025

