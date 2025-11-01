Former NBC Host Reveals Who the Best Political Communicator Is...and It's Not Barack...
Vice President JD Vance's Halloween Costume Was Top-Notch

Matt Vespa
November 01, 2025
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Halloween 2025 has come and gone. Frankly, it flew by, and there weren’t many trick-or-treaters this time around, but I digress. There were some wild costumes this year. Actress Julia Fox likely topped the distasteful list, dressing as Jacqueline Kennedy on the day President Kennedy was assassinated. She donned a pink dress covered in fake blood. On a lighter note, Vice President JD Vance had a tremendous costume, embodying the meme about him that went viral. It's top-notch, I'm sorry.  

It's great. The best part, though, is that as with anything relating to Trump-Vance, the Left likely lost their minds. In general, they cannot stand it when we take a joke. We don’t care if we’re mocked. The late Charlie Kirk loved that South Park satirized him, which drove the Left insane. They stomped their feet, demanding that Kirk be angry about his depiction on the show. No dice, guys.

Former NBC Host Reveals Who the Best Political Communicator Is...and It's Not Barack Obama Matt Vespa
Well done, Mr. Vice President. 

Man, they're so angry:

