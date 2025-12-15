NBC News Stirs the 'Systemic Racism' Pot With Update on Once-Inaccessible Activities

For years, the Left — aided by the media — have said certain activities are "inaccessible" to Black Americans, and blamed "systemic racism" for the exclusion of specific demographics. Some of those racist things included milk, Sydney Sweeney's jeans, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, skiing, cycling, and weight loss.

Now, NBC News is back to stir the racism pot again with an update to that "systemic" and "exclusionary" racism by announcing that people who always had access to these activities are now accessing them.

Many Black people are finding joy in activities that were once inaccessible because of systemic racism or were not culturally traditional pursuits in Black communities.



These activities have health benefits, too. https://t.co/PmiNd8IH1T — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 15, 2025

Tonya Parker was not looking to add another activity to her life. She traveled the world as a flight attendant and regularly practiced ballet and yoga. She was not searching for new friends, either. After attending Spelman College in Atlanta, she had plenty. With two grown children who made her proud, Parker’s life was full — or so she thought. The Covid-19 pandemic led her to a sport she had considered mundane: golf. She was invited to a few golf events and participated. She struggled. But one day, thinking of how tired she was of her friends making fun of her golf game, Parker secretly began taking lessons. Soon enough, her friends noticed improvement. And she noticed her own growing passion for the sport.

Remember, when White people engage in activities like belly dancing, drum circles, hip-hop dancing, and other activities, that's "cultural appropriation" and inherently evil.

Sounds like they are engaging in White cultural appropriation — Dr. Gay Russian Bot (@overitall69) December 15, 2025

Sure does.

We were also told weight loss is racist, too, so aren't the health benefits of these activities also inherently racist? We guess that (D)epends.

In short, it's a "heads we win, tails you lose" mentality.

Finding joy in spaces that were once inaccessible is a win for both mind and body — Ali Raza (@AliDarwesh94) December 15, 2025

None of these spaces was "inaccessible" to anyone who had the time and money to pursue them.

NBC obviously doesn't know what "systemic " racism was. Did we have great, highly intelligent, journalists before there were journalism schools ? — James Brown (@JamesBrown00777) December 15, 2025

We sure did. We don't have journalists now. We have stenographers and propagandists.

