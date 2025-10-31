VIP
Why a Dem Congressional Candidate Rage Quit an Interview

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 31, 2025 6:45 AM
Kat Abughazaleh For Congress IL-09

Kat Abughazaleh was not happy that Tara Palmeri brought this up. Maybe she thought it wouldn’t be a hostile interview since Palmeri isn’t a conservative, but these are the facts, Kat. You got indicted for trying to obstruct an ICE arrest, and it was captured on video. You’re running for Congress—all of this is up for scrutiny. And you can bet it’ll be brought up during interviews (via Fox News): 

An Illinois Democratic congressional candidate posted video to social media that appears to depict events described in a federal indictment accusing her of impeding Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The 26-year-old Kat Abughazaleh, a self-styled "Gen Z influencer," has called the charges a "political prosecution" and said she was exercising her First Amendment rights, not breaking the law.

 "I have been charged in a federal indictment sought by the Department of Justice," she wrote on X. "This political prosecution is an attack on all of our First Amendment rights. I’m not backing down, and we’re going to win." 

And when that video was played, Kat ran off like an angry wombat. The best part is that Palmeri didn’t know Kat signed off and tried to ask her a follow-up question. She got Katie Porter’d. The interview lasted barely five minutes: 

What the Hell Is Happening to Marjorie Taylor Greene? Matt Vespa
Weak, Ms. Abughazaleh. Very, very weak. 

What the Hell Is Happening to Marjorie Taylor Greene? Matt Vespa
Kamala Harris Reveals Something About Biden's Disastrous CNN Debate Against Trump Matt Vespa
Are Americans Better or Worse Off Since January? Victor Davis Hanson
CBS News Slashed With Deep Cuts, and Its New Editor Is Looking to Make Some Big Changes at 60 Minutes Matt Vespa
Schumer Shutdown: President Trump Calls on Senate to Go Nuclear and Eliminate the Filibuster Amy Curtis
There Are Going to be New Units to Deal With Urban Unrest Soon, and the Left Will Likely Melt Down Matt Vespa

