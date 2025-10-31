Why a Dem Congressional Candidate Rage Quit an Interview

Kat Abughazaleh was not happy that Tara Palmeri brought this up. Maybe she thought it wouldn’t be a hostile interview since Palmeri isn’t a conservative, but these are the facts, Kat. You got indicted for trying to obstruct an ICE arrest, and it was captured on video. You’re running for Congress—all of this is up for scrutiny. And you can bet it’ll be brought up during interviews (via Fox News):

Advertisement

An Illinois Democratic congressional candidate posted video to social media that appears to depict events described in a federal indictment accusing her of impeding Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. The 26-year-old Kat Abughazaleh, a self-styled "Gen Z influencer," has called the charges a "political prosecution" and said she was exercising her First Amendment rights, not breaking the law. "I have been charged in a federal indictment sought by the Department of Justice," she wrote on X. "This political prosecution is an attack on all of our First Amendment rights. I’m not backing down, and we’re going to win."

And when that video was played, Kat ran off like an angry wombat. The best part is that Palmeri didn’t know Kat signed off and tried to ask her a follow-up question. She got Katie Porter’d. The interview lasted barely five minutes:

Exclusive interview: Congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh on being indicted for protesting ICE.



Live at 12pm est https://t.co/5krTlVRRoS pic.twitter.com/v4GfR3sjgK — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) October 30, 2025

Congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh walks out mid interview during the Tara Palmeri Show:

Kat Abughazaleh: "We're going to be pleading not guilty, evidence will come out in court, and I plan on winning."

Tara Palmeri: "The indictment alleges that you and others surrounded a… pic.twitter.com/ZcPfBpq9hg — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) October 30, 2025

I just had a Katie Porter moment with congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh. The interview lasted 3 minutes. pic.twitter.com/tcMB2XBgpE — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) October 30, 2025

Weak, Ms. Abughazaleh. Very, very weak.