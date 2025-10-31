VIP
What the Hell Is Happening to Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 31, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) turning into a liberal? That could be happening, as the Georgia Republican has opted to hurl a hand grenade inside the GOP tent during the Schumer shutdown, and it is starting to infuriate her colleagues on the Hill. This shutdown was caused by the Democrats, who refused to vote for a continuing resolution they had supported in March, which would have funded the government at Biden-era levels so Congress could finalize a dozen or so appropriations bills. Greene blamed her party’s leadership. She’s now being called “very liberal” by congressional Republicans (via The Hill):

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) called on people Wednesday to stop listening to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and suggested her politics are moving leftward. 

Greene’s criticism of her fellow Republicans has escalated in recent days amid the government shutdown. Speaking on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Cruz urged people to not “spend much time worrying about what Marjorie is saying.” 

“What I’ve found is that whenever an elected official decides that they are going to turn on Israel and hate Israel, you will very quickly see every other policy out of their mouth become very, very liberal,” Cruz continued. “And so suddenly Marjorie is for massive government spending and taxes and open borders and amnesty.” 

“OK, fine,” he said. “That is not where the American people are. Where the American people are is real simple. We’re on Day 29 of the stupidest shutdown.” 

Cruz followed Sen. Bernie Moreno’s (R-Ohio) plea for Greene to stop openly criticizing House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.). 

More on Greene causing unnecessary heartburn (via Politico): 

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is on the warpath against her own party’s handling of the government shutdown. And her fellow Republicans are increasingly calling her out. 

The firebrand three-term lawmaker, long an ally of President Donald Trump, has distanced herself from Republican leadership in recent months. And as the shutdown drags on, Greene’s loud — and usually lonely — dissent risks fracturing Republicans’ efforts to present a united front and pressure Democrats into caving on funding the government. 

[…]  

Republicans have continually indicated they’ll negotiate on health care premiums only after the shutdown. House Speaker Mike Johnson has tried to brush off Greene’s attacks and defuse the tension, telling reporters that GOP-led conversations on health care are happening in other channels. 

“Bless her heart, that’s an absurd statement,” he told CNN when asked last week to comment on Greene’s assertion that the Republicans were “sitting on the sidelines” on health care. 

Greene has only ramped up her critiques of the speaker and his team, with the shutdown now well into its fourth week, writing on X on Tuesday that Johnson “said he’s got ideas and pages of policy ideas and committees of jurisdiction are working on it, but he refused to give one policy proposal to our GOP conference on our own conference call.” 

[…] 

Greene’s disagreement with Republicans stretches beyond the shutdown. She broke party ranks by calling Israel’s actions in Gaza a genocide in July and was one of just a handful of Republicans to sign a discharge petition from Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) that would force a floor vote on the Epstein files. 

So, Greene is for illegal alien health care and NPR funding, because that’s why Democrats shut down the government. And last, she’ll be going on The View: 

Shaking my damn head, man. 

