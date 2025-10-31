Kamala Harris Reveals Something About Biden's Disastrous CNN Debate Against Trump

Former Vice President Kamala Harris isn’t keeping her mouth shut on anything. To the Biden camp’s dismay, she’s recycling the mental health issues that everyone knew from the start, but came back to bite the Democrats when Mr. Biden imploded on CNN during the first debate against Donald Trump.

It was a thorough, and ultimately election-killing, thrashing, as Biden was kicked off the ticket weeks later. Harris said that her former boss didn’t want to debate Trump, and that his mental faculties were a bit shaky, making her nervous about this event (via Axios):

Then-President Biden "didn't want that debate," former Vice President Harris said in a new interview, describing a reluctant president whose fateful night on stage accelerated President Trump's return to the White House. Why it matters: Harris' remarks tap into Democrats' broader reckoning over how denial, deference and age shaped their 2024 collapse. "I could tell something was a little off and I was concerned," Harris said in an interview with Steven Bartlett on the Diary of a CEO show. "If you don't want to be in the competition, it will absolutely have an impact on your performance," Harris said in the new interview. "I'm pretty sure that he did not want to debate... I think he got talked into it." Context: A Republican-led House panel on Tuesday released a report alleging Biden showed signs of cognitive decline during his time in office, where many top aides responded to questions about his health and whether it was obscured from the public. Former Biden Chief of Staff Jeff Zients told the panel that several top administration officials were concerned about him continuing his reelection campaign after the debate.

Again, it’s not shocking, but it is. We knew Biden was cooked, and so did his top staffers, but the depths to which they would go to keep an incompetent commander-in-chief in place and in power are worth examining. Democrats left the country vulnerable for years, and we’re lucky that a major terror attack or crisis didn’t occur because no one could’ve handled it.

Biden didn’t want to debate Trump, huh? Well, given how he got obliterated, I can see why.

