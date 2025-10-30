The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
Why Bill Gates Sounding the Alarm Over Climate Alarmism Should Infuriate You
Don’t Go Talking Smack About Our Girl Susan Collins
Red States Prepare for Voting Rights Act to Be Gutted
Bill Maher's Observations About the 'No Kings' Insanity Was Spot-On
Is This the Craziest White Progressive in America Right Now? What She Said...
What an Associate of John Bolton Reportedly Said About Classified Info Fiasco Is...
Appeals Court to Lefty Judge and Her Insane Border Patrol Ruling: Lady, You're...
VIP
Texas Supreme Court Ruling Allows Judges to Refuse to Marry Same-Sex Couples
Poll: Majority of Voters Think the Democratic Party Is Out of Touch
Please, Turn Off the Lights
Shocked that Gen Z Believes in Political Violence? I’m Not
Bill Gates Spills the Beans on Climate Alarmism
Deliberate Omissions From Our History
Tipsheet

Watch CNN's Scott Jennings' Reaction After a Guest Said This About Joe Biden

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 30, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

I don’t know who this panelist is, but where the hell was, he for the past five years? Joe Biden’s autopen fiasco isn’t going away, as we’re learning more about how a slew of these commutations signed by the former president were likely done without his knowledge. It’s not like we didn’t know he was mentally cooked, even Democrats agree that he was too old and slow to run again, that his mental and physical limitations were evident on day one of his failed presidency. What followed was an extensive cover-up by White House staff and Joe’s inner circle.  

Advertisement

Yet, this person doesn’t think Joe was mentally impaired, because there’s no documented medical evidence. There was no shame exhibited when this was uttered. It’s a bit sad; everyone knows Joe couldn’t hack it, man. The reaction from Scott Jennings is everything here. My word: 

JENNINGS: “You don’t agree he was in cognitive decline?” 

PANELIST: “I do not, because there’s no medical evidence to say that. Now, that’s a political talking point for some of you on the right, but there’s no evidence to point to that, Dr. Scott (mocking). Dr. Scott, do you have evidence to point to that?” 

JENNINGS: “Do you know why the president’s physician took the Fifth Amendment before the committee?” 

PANELIST: “No. The same reason why Republicans have taken the Fifth Amendment under oath.” 

JENNINGS: “Listen, if you’re here to argue the sharpness of Joe Biden, I commend you on your effort.”

Recommended

Bill Maher's Observations About the 'No Kings' Insanity Was Spot-On Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY JOE BIDEN SCOTT JENNINGS

The look on Jennings’ face at the end says everything. We’re not dealing with serious people. My man, Democrats booted him off the ticket for a reason. Stop being dense. 

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

 Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher's Observations About the 'No Kings' Insanity Was Spot-On Matt Vespa
Don’t Go Talking Smack About Our Girl Susan Collins Kurt Schlichter
Red States Prepare for Voting Rights Act to Be Gutted Matt Vespa
Is This the Craziest White Progressive in America Right Now? What She Said About Charlie Kirk Is Insane. Matt Vespa
What an Associate of John Bolton Reportedly Said About Classified Info Fiasco Is Pretty Damning Matt Vespa
Appeals Court to Lefty Judge and Her Insane Border Patrol Ruling: Lady, You're Not Doing This Right Now Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Bill Maher's Observations About the 'No Kings' Insanity Was Spot-On Matt Vespa
Advertisement