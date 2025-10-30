Watch CNN's Scott Jennings' Reaction After a Guest Said This About Joe Biden

I don’t know who this panelist is, but where the hell was, he for the past five years? Joe Biden’s autopen fiasco isn’t going away, as we’re learning more about how a slew of these commutations signed by the former president were likely done without his knowledge. It’s not like we didn’t know he was mentally cooked, even Democrats agree that he was too old and slow to run again, that his mental and physical limitations were evident on day one of his failed presidency. What followed was an extensive cover-up by White House staff and Joe’s inner circle.

Advertisement

Yet, this person doesn’t think Joe was mentally impaired, because there’s no documented medical evidence. There was no shame exhibited when this was uttered. It’s a bit sad; everyone knows Joe couldn’t hack it, man. The reaction from Scott Jennings is everything here. My word:

Scott Jennings can’t believe what he’s hearing as CNN panelist insists there was “no evidence” Biden suffered from cognitive decline.



Scott’s face at the end said more than words ever could. Trying to reason with the unreasonable takes its toll.



JENNINGS: “[Biden] was, I think… pic.twitter.com/AxEnXWOuo3 — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 29, 2025

JENNINGS: “You don’t agree he was in cognitive decline?” PANELIST: “I do not, because there’s no medical evidence to say that. Now, that’s a political talking point for some of you on the right, but there’s no evidence to point to that, Dr. Scott (mocking). Dr. Scott, do you have evidence to point to that?” JENNINGS: “Do you know why the president’s physician took the Fifth Amendment before the committee?” PANELIST: “No. The same reason why Republicans have taken the Fifth Amendment under oath.” JENNINGS: “Listen, if you’re here to argue the sharpness of Joe Biden, I commend you on your effort.”

The look on Jennings’ face at the end says everything. We’re not dealing with serious people. My man, Democrats booted him off the ticket for a reason. Stop being dense.

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.



Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.