The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
Why Bill Gates Sounding the Alarm Over Climate Alarmism Should Infuriate You
Don’t Go Talking Smack About Our Girl Susan Collins
Red States Prepare for Voting Rights Act to Be Gutted
Bill Maher's Observations About the 'No Kings' Insanity Was Spot-on
What an Associate of John Bolton Reportedly Said About Classified Info Fiasco Is...
Appeals Court to Lefty Judge and Her Insane Border Patrol Ruling: Lady, You're...
I Bet You That the NBA Hopes You’ve Forgotten About Its Gambling Scandal
Please, Turn Off the Lights
Shocked that Gen Z Believes in Political Violence? I’m Not
Bill Gates Spills the Beans on Climate Alarmism
Deliberate Omissions From Our History
At Berkeley, 1619 Lives on As Part of US Immigration Policy
The Shutdown We Need
Tipsheet

Is This the Craziest White Progressive in America Right Now? What She Said About Charlie Kirk Is Insane.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 30, 2025 6:30 AM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

It’s one hundred percent rage bait and zero substance. She’s a Bravo personality, so there’s zero reason to take her seriously, though she is the opiate of the lefty masses. Jennifer Welch is the master masseuse who soothes the egos of the progressive Left who finds themselves angry and powerless, as Donald Trump cleans up their mess. She resonates because she says what he Left really thinks, and it’s illiberal, insane, and laughably absurd. 

Advertisement

Welch is the embodiment of the white wine-guzzling vapid progressive female voter who just wallows in self-righteousness whilst being incapable of understanding that other opinions do exist. If MSNBC could be a drug, Welch is it; a deadly fentanyl concoction whose political stances run counter to most normal Americans. The woman literally used Charlie Kirk’s assassination as a segue to call on Democrats to support more political violence, playing a clip where a conservative activist is aghast over how some crusty old, white liberal women reacted to Kirk’s murder. The best part is the woman who cheered Kirk’s death which was captured on audio says he deserved to die because of what he was doing on college campuses. Yeah, he was breaking the iron grip the Left had on these institutions.  

“Listen up, Democratic establishment. You can either jump on board with this, or we're coming after you in the same way that we come after MAGA. Period,” she said.  

Recommended

Forget the Autopen Fiasco...This Is Joe Biden's Watergate Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CONSERVATISM DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP LIBERAL MEDIA

Who the hell are you, lady? First, the Democratic base can’t come after anyone, not when the foot soldiers are a bunch of old lefty boomers and bunch of gays. Second, again, we won the 2024 election. You didn’t. Your brand is trash, your voters demented and veering into domestic terrorism. We own you.  

So, keep screaming Jenny. Donald Trump is still the president of the United States.  

Last Note: It’s like watching a train wreck in slow motion. Please make these people the face of your party, Democrats. You’ll be in the basement forever. 

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

 Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Forget the Autopen Fiasco...This Is Joe Biden's Watergate Matt Vespa
Appeals Court to Lefty Judge and Her Insane Border Patrol Ruling: Lady, You're Not Doing This Right Now Matt Vespa
Don’t Go Talking Smack About Our Girl Susan Collins Kurt Schlichter
Democrats Signal That It's Time to Wave the White Flag on Schumer Shutdown Jeff Charles
A Complete Unknown: The Dems' Dream Candidate Ann Coulter
What an Associate of John Bolton Reportedly Said About Classified Info Fiasco Is Pretty Damning Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Forget the Autopen Fiasco...This Is Joe Biden's Watergate Matt Vespa
Advertisement