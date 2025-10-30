Is This the Craziest White Progressive in America Right Now? What She Said About Charlie Kirk Is Insane.

It’s one hundred percent rage bait and zero substance. She’s a Bravo personality, so there’s zero reason to take her seriously, though she is the opiate of the lefty masses. Jennifer Welch is the master masseuse who soothes the egos of the progressive Left who finds themselves angry and powerless, as Donald Trump cleans up their mess. She resonates because she says what he Left really thinks, and it’s illiberal, insane, and laughably absurd.

Welch is the embodiment of the white wine-guzzling vapid progressive female voter who just wallows in self-righteousness whilst being incapable of understanding that other opinions do exist. If MSNBC could be a drug, Welch is it; a deadly fentanyl concoction whose political stances run counter to most normal Americans. The woman literally used Charlie Kirk’s assassination as a segue to call on Democrats to support more political violence, playing a clip where a conservative activist is aghast over how some crusty old, white liberal women reacted to Kirk’s murder. The best part is the woman who cheered Kirk’s death which was captured on audio says he deserved to die because of what he was doing on college campuses. Yeah, he was breaking the iron grip the Left had on these institutions.

NEW: Liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch suggests the Dem establishment needs to get on board with wanting conservatives dead or else far-leftists will come “after you in the same way that we come after MAGA.”



Welch: *Plays video of protester celebrating Kirk's murder."



Welch:… pic.twitter.com/qJFSZBX8Bb — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 28, 2025

“Listen up, Democratic establishment. You can either jump on board with this, or we're coming after you in the same way that we come after MAGA. Period,” she said.

Who the hell are you, lady? First, the Democratic base can’t come after anyone, not when the foot soldiers are a bunch of old lefty boomers and bunch of gays. Second, again, we won the 2024 election. You didn’t. Your brand is trash, your voters demented and veering into domestic terrorism. We own you.

So, keep screaming Jenny. Donald Trump is still the president of the United States.

Last Note: It’s like watching a train wreck in slow motion. Please make these people the face of your party, Democrats. You’ll be in the basement forever.

Who is Jennifer Welch, and why is she suddenly all over my timeline? https://t.co/3DEdZmIhfO — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 29, 2025

