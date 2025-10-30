Bill Maher's Observations About the 'No Kings' Insanity Was Spot-on

It’s a white whine fest. That’s the observation Bill Maher noted about the October 18 'No Kings' circus, which did nothing but increase the popularity of the Republican Party and Donald Trump. The Democrats have lost the messaging war regarding fighting this administration. The 2024 election, the spending battles, and now this shutdown—it’s all been a calamity. It’s become so insufferable that Democrats lost their grip on the Obama coalition, which has become the Trump base. The GOP has taken over these voter blocs, which has to drive these people insane. So, who’s left? A bunch of gays and old, white boomers who have yet to understand that 1968 is no more.

Maher noted how some papers struggled to find black people at these rallies, observing that these lefty antics were “very white.”

Bill Maher notices a strange absence of black people at the No Kings protests.



“The Baltimore paper said: ‘Our photographer struggled to find a picture of black people in this march.’”



Maher didn’t know why No Kings was “very white.”



So he asked the black guy on the panel… pic.twitter.com/gVlsskYuxh — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 25, 2025

Later in the show, Maher rightly noted that Zohran Mamdani, being the face of the Democratic Party or considered a rising star, was a gross miscalculation. First, taking pictures with unindicted members of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing is just asking for trouble. And, of course, Biden’s former White House communications director was triggered by Maher’s remarks:

Bill Maher gets testy with a liberal guest who calls a Mamdani win in New York a “good thing.”



Kate Bedingfield really tried her best to defend Mamdani, but Maher got a round of applause when he pressed her with this inconvenient fact:



BEDINGFIELD: “I think that if Mamdani wins… pic.twitter.com/JQMlZwMDt2 — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 25, 2025

Bill Maher warns Democrats to think twice before putting Zohran Mamdani in charge of NYC.



“He seems like a sweet guy, Mamdani. But…this is not just New York that’s on the ballot—I think the whole Democratic Party in the country is on the ballot.



“And the whole country will be… pic.twitter.com/GMi5GqUkBy — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 25, 2025

