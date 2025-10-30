The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
Bill Maher's Observations About the 'No Kings' Insanity Was Spot-on

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 30, 2025 6:45 AM
It’s a white whine fest. That’s the observation Bill Maher noted about the October 18 'No Kings' circus, which did nothing but increase the popularity of the Republican Party and Donald Trump. The Democrats have lost the messaging war regarding fighting this administration. The 2024 election, the spending battles, and now this shutdown—it’s all been a calamity. It’s become so insufferable that Democrats lost their grip on the Obama coalition, which has become the Trump base. The GOP has taken over these voter blocs, which has to drive these people insane. So, who’s left? A bunch of gays and old, white boomers who have yet to understand that 1968 is no more. 

Maher noted how some papers struggled to find black people at these rallies, observing that these lefty antics were “very white.”

Later in the show, Maher rightly noted that Zohran Mamdani, being the face of the Democratic Party or considered a rising star, was a gross miscalculation. First, taking pictures with unindicted members of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing is just asking for trouble. And, of course, Biden’s former White House communications director was triggered by Maher’s remarks:

