Blood Pressure at Maximum: Thune to Meet With Dems to End Shutdown

It’s these moments where I don’t know how to feel. Are Republicans going to fall into a trap, fumble the ball at the goal line, or emerge victorious? There are a lot of variables, and plenty of opportunities for them to screw things up.

Yet, as Democratic approval ratings begin to sink during the Schumer shutdown, Senate Majority Leader John Thune is reportedly set to meet with top Democrats to discuss ending the standoff. The reports are that Democrats see the writing on the wall, and they’re looking for the off-ramp (via Politico):

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Wednesday he expects to meet soon with a group of rank-and-file Senate Democrats about ending the 29-day-and-counting government shutdown. If the meeting happens, it would be a rare bipartisan gathering involving a top party leader. So far this month, Thune and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have not met to discuss an exit path to the shutdown, leaving it to a small group of dealmaking members who have engaged in informal, on-and-off talks. Those conversations have heated up in recent days, members of both parties say, as major ramifications bear down including the possible lapse of federal food aid for 42 million Americans. “They’re looking for an off-ramp,” Thune told reporters. “What I told them all along is, as soon as they’re ready to open up the government, that we will ensure that they have a process whereby they can have the chance to get their legislation voted on, their policies voted on,” he added. “I think they’ve become more interested, and I hope that’s continues.” Thune made his comments after participating in an angry floor exchange with Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico, who sought to pass a patch for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program by unanimous consent. The normally mild-mannered South Dakota Republican boiled over at points as he lambasted Democrats over what he called a “cynical” ploy to extend food assistance without fully reopening the government.

I’m a little shocked, to be honest. Democrats have turned into legislative terrorists during this shutdown, trying to extort another $1.5 trillion for illegal alien health care benefits and NPR funding. They caused it, and the GOP did well in the initial hours to set the tone. We had a seven-week continuing resolution that funded the government at Biden-era levels and included all the things Democrats supported back in March after the first spending showdown. It was meant to provide room to finalize the 12 or so appropriations bills still in limbo. Democrats wrecked everything because illegals need our tax dollars, and crusty old, miserable white progressives need their whacked egos massaged on the radio.

These aren’t serious people.

