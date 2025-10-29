Maryland's Redistricting Effort Just Got Derailed

Well, this Democrat in the Maryland legislature is about to be subjected to the ire of the progressive Left. The state was planning on redrawing its congressional maps in response to the GOP’s nationwide redistricting effort. Even if this had gone through according to plan, it’s still a win for the Republicans.

There are more pickup opportunities for the GOP, as blue states have maxed out on any political benefits regarding gerrymandering. Earlier today, Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson rejected calls for a special session to redraw the state’s maps for a simple reason—it’s a waste of time. He didn’t say that directly, but noted that the one-seat pick-up from this effort is a pyrrhic victory personified (via WaPo):

Two of Maryland’s top Democrats have been eager to jump into the redistricting arms race unfolding across the country and draw boundaries that could oust the state’s lone congressional Republican from office — but the third Democrat needed to run that special session, the president of the Maryland Senate, has refused. Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) said Tuesday in a letter to Senate Democrats that his chamber will not move forward with redrawing the boundaries in a special session, despite what he called the “all-out attack on the Democratic Party and the core of democracy” that President Donald Trump’s redistricting push has caused. […] Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) has called those GOP-led efforts in Texas and Missouri — which could oust longtime Black congressional leaders — “nothing more than political redlining” and said he supports redrawing Maryland’s map. House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) has said Moore “has a ready and an eager and a willing partner in me.” But Ferguson says the Maryland Senate won’t help. “If one seat is the difference between whether or not we are standing up to Donald Trump, then we’ve lost from the beginning,” Ferguson said in an interview late Tuesday. “People are scared and angry, and upset, and feel like the world is not working for them. Our job as Democrats is to deliver for them. … If we show them a path to prosperity, we win.”

Well, right now, Mr. Ferguson, your party is more concerned about NPR funding and giving illegal aliens health care, so much so that they’ve shut down the government for a month.

