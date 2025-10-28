Trump Just Said the One Thing That Will Cause Libs to Melt Down

It’s a constitutional hurdle for sure, and it’s not likely to happen, but President Trump mentioned this while on his Asia tour, and it’s bound to infuriate liberals: the man isn’t ruling out a third term. He hasn’t said anything in the affirmative, but either way, it’s troll bait. And the Left continues to fall for it (via Axios):

President Trump refused to rule out an unconstitutional bid for a third presidential term on Monday but floated a potential ticket of Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The big picture: Trump and his allies have repeatedly teased a third term for the already twice-elected president. However, the 22nd Amendment states that "no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice."

Steve Bannon, a MAGA podcaster and former Trump adviser, turned heads in a recent interview with the Economist by suggesting there was "a plan" for Trump to stay in office.

Driving the news: "I haven't really thought about it," he told reporters on Air Force One when asked about Bannon's comments.

Trump claimed he has the "best poll numbers" he'd ever had, even though prominent polls suggest otherwise.

He said if Rubio and Vance "formed a group" they'd be "unstoppable." But the president again added, "I would love to do it. I have my best numbers ever."

When pressed if he would rule out a third term, he replied, "Am I not ruling it out? You'll have to tell me."