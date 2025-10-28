New Bombshell Report on Biden's Autopen Use Just Dropped
There Was a Major Shake-Up at ICE Last Night. Here's Why
Riley Gaines and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Really Clawed at Each Other Last Night
VIP
Schumer Shutdown: Ignore the Dems and Hold the Line, GOP.
Dem Senate Candidate With Nazi Tattoos Loses Campaign Manager
Getting the Budget Back on Track With Trump
Dear Kristen Welker (and Other Morons Who Think the White House Is Being...
Ohio Woman Gets Life Without Parole for Killing Toddler Julian Wood and Stabbing...
Zohran Mamdani's Tangled Web of Islamophobia Lies Just Got Messier
The Mega-Rail Merger That Could Derail American Energy Dominance
A Bad Bet
It's Time to Pull the Plug on the Religion of Intolerance
The AI Bubble: The Elites Can’t Wait to Get Rid of the Rest...
The Left’s Hidden Youth Activism Machine
Tipsheet

Trump Just Said the One Thing That Will Cause Libs to Melt Down

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 28, 2025 6:55 AM
Hasnoor Hussain/Pool Photo via AP

It’s a constitutional hurdle for sure, and it’s not likely to happen, but President Trump mentioned this while on his Asia tour, and it’s bound to infuriate liberals: the man isn’t ruling out a third term. He hasn’t said anything in the affirmative, but either way, it’s troll bait. And the Left continues to fall for it (via Axios):

Advertisement

President Trump refused to rule out an unconstitutional bid for a third presidential term on Monday but floated a potential ticket of Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The big picture: Trump and his allies have repeatedly teased a third term for the already twice-elected president. However, the 22nd Amendment states that "no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice." 

Steve Bannon, a MAGA podcaster and former Trump adviser, turned heads in a recent interview with the Economist by suggesting there was "a plan" for Trump to stay in office. 

Driving the news: "I haven't really thought about it," he told reporters on Air Force One when asked about Bannon's comments. 

Trump claimed he has the "best poll numbers" he'd ever had, even though prominent polls suggest otherwise.

 He said if Rubio and Vance "formed a group" they'd be "unstoppable." But the president again added, "I would love to do it. I have my best numbers ever."

When pressed if he would rule out a third term, he replied, "Am I not ruling it out? You'll have to tell me." 

Recommended

There Was a Major Shake-Up at ICE Last Night. Here's Why Matt Vespa
Advertisement

I’m sorry, if this were to happen, I’m all in. Frankly, it should happen. It would end the Democratic Party and the progressive movement for all time. Explore it at least, but he’s already ruffling the feathers of the usual suspects. If your opponent is choleric, irritate him. 

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

 Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.

 

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There Was a Major Shake-Up at ICE Last Night. Here's Why Matt Vespa
Riley Gaines and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Really Clawed at Each Other Last Night Matt Vespa
Dear Kristen Welker (and Other Morons Who Think the White House Is Being Torn Down) Derek Hunter
Zohran Mamdani's Tangled Web of Islamophobia Lies Just Got Messier Amy Curtis
New Bombshell Report on Biden's Autopen Use Just Dropped Katie Pavlich
Ohio Woman Gets Life Without Parole for Killing Toddler Julian Wood and Stabbing His Mother Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

There Was a Major Shake-Up at ICE Last Night. Here's Why Matt Vespa
Advertisement