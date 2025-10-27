The More Disturbing the Dirt, the Better Democrats Like Their Dirtbags
Tipsheet

How Trump Rolled Into Malaysia Was Epic

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 27, 2025 6:45 AM
Hasnoor Hussain/Pool Photo via AP

President Trump is in Asia for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, where he signed a slew of trade agreements with its member states. He left over the weekend and landed in Malaysia on Saturday, where a dancing ceremony on the tarmac greeted him. The president rolled into this trip out east in epic fashion, too. How can you hate this man? He started dancing at the arrival ceremony: 

Here's what was on the agenda for part of this trip (via Reuters): 

The United States signed a flurry of deals on trade and critical minerals with four Southeast Asian partners on Sunday, looking to address trade imbalances and diversify supply chains amid tighter export curbs on rare earths by China. 

U.S. President Donald Trump, who is in Kuala Lumpur to attend a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, signed reciprocal trade deals with his Malaysian and Cambodian counterparts, as well as a framework trade pact with Thailand that will see the countries work to address tariff and non-tariff barriers. 

The United States would maintain a tariff rate of 19% on exports from all three countries under the deals, with the levy to be reduced to zero for some goods, according to joint statements released by the White House. 

Washington also announced a similar framework deal with Vietnam, which has been levied with a tariff rate of 20% on its exports to the United States. 

Vietnam, which recorded a trade surplus of $123 billion with the United States last year, has pledged to vastly boost its purchases of U.S. products to reduce the trade gap between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Democrats stateside have refused to reopen the government, shutting it down so they could try and extort another $1.5 trillion for illegal alien health care and NPR funding.

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

