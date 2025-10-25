Is This the Most Insane Reaction to President Trump's East Wing Project

I mean, there are no words. No one needs to analyze this, but you can comment below, because this is even further into loony land. The Left has been going insane over President Trump’s East Wing project at the White House. They view it as if he’s burning down the place, which is what the British did during the War of 1812. It’s not; everyone needs to relax. It’s also not a pivot from the Democratic Party’s total failure in winning the messaging war on the Schumer shutdown.

This tweet must be the most insane response to the project. Some lefty account tweeted, “It’s [sic] feels almost the same as when I saw the Pentagon damage on 9/11.”

It’s feels almost the same as when I saw the Pentagon damage on 9/11. pic.twitter.com/cgZ3LWOhnk — Tara Setmayer (🦋🦋 meet me there!) (@TaraSetmayer) October 24, 2025

This isn’t about messaging. This is how I feel and I won’t apologize for it. — Tara Setmayer (🦋🦋 meet me there!) (@TaraSetmayer) October 24, 2025

I mean, yeah, holy crap.

HAHAHA Holy sh*t!



I was joking but they’re really doing it! https://t.co/yjhBV1QyHZ pic.twitter.com/EczPBqzdZL — Gator Gar (@yalligatorgar) October 24, 2025

The left is unable to mentally distinguish between Islamic terrorism that kills thousands and … building improvements. Horrific break with reality we’re watching here. https://t.co/RKMvCutR0I — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 24, 2025

Oh, lady, get a grip. That was a terror attack; past presidents have done renovations at the White House.

You can rip this lady apart below. Lord, have mercy.

Does she know that MSNBC and NBC News donated to this renovation?

