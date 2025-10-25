How Graham Platner's Campaign Is Trying to Do Damage Control After Nazi Tattoo...
Is This the Most Insane Reaction to President Trump's East Wing Project

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 25, 2025 6:30 AM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

I mean, there are no words. No one needs to analyze this, but you can comment below, because this is even further into loony land. The Left has been going insane over President Trump’s East Wing project at the White House. They view it as if he’s burning down the place, which is what the British did during the War of 1812. It’s not; everyone needs to relax. It’s also not a pivot from the Democratic Party’s total failure in winning the messaging war on the Schumer shutdown.  

This tweet must be the most insane response to the project. Some lefty account tweeted, “It’s [sic] feels almost the same as when I saw the Pentagon damage on 9/11.”

I mean, yeah, holy crap.

Oh, lady, get a grip. That was a terror attack; past presidents have done renovations at the White House. 

You can rip this lady apart below. Lord, have mercy.

Does she know that MSNBC and NBC News donated to this renovation? 

