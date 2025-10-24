CNN Host Left Aghast After Scott Jennings Made This Point About Mamdani

Yes, I’ll say it: if a 9/11-style attack occurred in New York City today, Zohran Mamdani will likely cheer about it. It will never be in public, but he would. He hails from a family of left-wing whack jobs and terrorist sympathizers. It’s ingrained in him.

This comes up for two reasons: one, he took a photo with an unindicted co-conspirator of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. He pals around with terrorists. Second, it was Andrew Cuomo’s remarks during a radio interview that set this off, though the former governor and NYC mayoral candidate might have been leaning more toward Mamdani having zero experience running things being a significant concern should a horrible event like this happen (via NYT):

Cuomo, talking to conservative radio host Sid Rosenberg this morning:



"God forbid, another 9/11—can you imagine Mamdani in the seat?" Cuomo asks.



"He'd be cheering," Rosenberg says.



Cuomo paused and chuckled before saying: "That's another problem." — Nick Garber (@nick_garber) October 23, 2025

Former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo laughed along with a conservative radio host on Thursday who said that Zohran Mamdani, a Muslim mayoral candidate, would celebrate another Sept. 11-style terrorist attack on New York City. Within hours, the exchange ricocheted across the campaign trail, where Mr. Mamdani and a cross-section of Democrats denounced the conversation as Islamophobic and outside the bounds of even a heated campaign. The episode began as part of a friendly interview between the radio host, Sid Rosenberg, and Mr. Cuomo, who is openly courting Republican votes as he attempts to catch Mr. Mamdani in the polls before Nov. 4. Mr. Cuomo, 67, had been arguing that Mr. Mamdani, a 34-year-old state lawmaker and Democratic nominee, was dangerously unprepared to lead a city as large as New York through events like natural disasters or the deadly Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack.

CNN’s Scott Jennings dissected the noise:

The CNN panel melted down over Cuomo’s comments suggesting Zohran Mamdani wasn’t qualified to handle a 9/11-style attack.



That’s when @ScottJenningsKY entered the chat...and dismantled the entire narrative.



“In this particular case, I think he was making two points, actually.… pic.twitter.com/dTWsihxytj — Overton (@overton_news) October 24, 2025

In this particular case, I think he was making two points, actually. One is, if you did, God forbid, have a massive emergency like that, would you really want someone in the mayor’s seat who has never had a job, never run anything, certainly never run at this level? Number two, it is true that Mamdani was taking a picture with an unindicted coconspirator from the World Trade Center bombing the other day and called him a ‘pillar of the community.’ Cuomo didn’t make him take that picture. Mamdani took that picture and seems to be pretty proud of it. That’s a legitimate thing to debate, but I think in this case of the radio show, the core issue was Mamdani literally has no experience, and if you had a 9/11-scale event, would you want somebody who can’t prove that they can do anything in the chair?

Mamdani appears smiling, arm-in-arm with ‘93 WTC bombing co-conspirator and terrorist apologist https://t.co/fqoeHhQ74S pic.twitter.com/AhlCjcnVCa — New York Post Metro (@nypmetro) October 18, 2025

“Is it fair to say that he would ‘cheer on’ 9/11?” asked Phillip.

“He’s taking pictures with unindicted coconspirators from the World Trade Center bombing,” replied Jennings.

The look on Phillip’s face, man. God, she’s beyond unlikable.

