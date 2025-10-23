Forget the Nonsense – Republicans Are Not Facing Electoral Death in 2026
Dems Finally Get Their Own Nazi...and the Reactions Have Been a Mess
Just Accept That New York City Is Lost
Vladimir Lenin and the Foundations of the Democratic Party
Lessons From History
NAACP: White Democrat Voters 'Will Not Vote for Black Candidates'
Utah Attorney General Derek Brown Scores Direct Hit Against Left-Wing Lawfare
The VA’s AI Revolution Is Leaving Veterans Behind
We’re Blessed That We Have 'No Kings' and Donald J. Trump Is No...
Of Course Trump Can Fire White House Appointees — That’s How the Constitution...
Over a Million Reasons (Dollars) Why Spanberger Silently Supports Boys in Girls’ Bathrooms
Could Amazon Doom the US?
President Trump’s Chip Policy Will Win the Global AI Future
US Treasury Sanctions Russian Oil Companies Over Ukraine War
Tipsheet

Oxford Union President Ousted After Charlie Kirk Remarks. His Reaction Was Hilarious.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 23, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

These people cannot get out of their own way. While not a story emanating from the United States, across the pond, our cousins in Britain ousted the president of the Oxford Union. Members voted in a no-confidence motion overwhelmingly to boot George Abaraonye after his atrocious remarks about Charlie Kirk following his assassination on September 10. Abaraonye brought the motion for a vote himself. When he lost, Abaraonye essentially claimed voter fraud—you cannot make this stuff up (via BBC):

Advertisement

The president-elect of the Oxford Union has lost a no-confidence vote after he was criticised for comments appearing to celebrate the death of Charlie Kirk.

The motion against George Abaraonye had met the required two-thirds threshold to oust the student from his position, the society has announced. 

It comes after Mr Abaraonye reportedly posted on social media to seemingly welcome the attack on the US conservative activist in September. 

Mr Abaraonye is disputing the no-confidence vote, telling the BBC people campaigning to oust him had "unsupervised access" to the email account collecting proxy ballots. 

[…] 

According to the Telegraph, Mr Abaraonye posted a message on Instagram which read "Charlie Kirk got shot loool" - an elongated version of the phrase 'lol' which means 'laughing out loud'. 

He is also said to have posted in a WhatsApp chat with fellow students appearing to welcome the incident. 

Last week, Mr Abaraonye said he had submitted the motion of no confidence in himself, with voting taking place over the weekend. 

A notice published by extraordinary returning officer Donovan Lock on Tuesday said 1,228 ballots were cast in favour of no confidence, while 501 were against. 

Recommended

Forget the Nonsense – Republicans Are Not Facing Electoral Death in 2026 Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

This forum was one of the top tiers and arenas for debate. It got reduced to this under Abaraonye. 

Goodbye, sir.

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

 Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Forget the Nonsense – Republicans Are Not Facing Electoral Death in 2026 Kurt Schlichter
Just Accept That New York City Is Lost Derek Hunter
Turn Around the Mayflower -- We Forgot the Cannibals Ann Coulter
This Democratic Lawmaker Just Admitted How They Feel About Those Affected by the Government Shutdown Jeff Charles
Utah Attorney General Derek Brown Scores Direct Hit Against Left-Wing Lawfare Ken Blackwell
If She Lied to the Military… Kevin McCullough

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Forget the Nonsense – Republicans Are Not Facing Electoral Death in 2026 Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement