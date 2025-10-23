Chuck Schumer Is About to Be Taken Behind the Barn Over This Tweet
Tipsheet

Oh, So That's Who Signed Off on the FBI Spy Operation Into the Conservative Movement

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 23, 2025 3:55 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

It’s not shocking, but for most in liberal America, they’ll ignore it because it doesn’t fit their narrative. We’re just scraping the surface of the institutional rot at the Justice Department. It got buried with how quickly the Trump administration moves, and how insane the media has become. Still, shortly after Charlie Kirk was assassinated in September, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) unearthed new documents showing an extensive FBI spy operation into several Republican senators and numerous conservative organizations. It was called Operation Arctic Frost, and Turning Point USA was also monitored. It was part of then-Special Counsel Jack Smith's probes into Trump, so, you guessed it, mission creep occured:

So, who ordered the code red? Grassley released those findings today: It was Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and FBI Director Chris Wray.

Yeah, this is why Democrat whining about the weaponization of the Justice Department falls on deaf ears. You people did it. You went after us, and now we’re coming after you —not because of political reasons, but because you broke the law. 

And this operation pales in comparison to the Russiagate fiasco, which was still sifting through now that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified the documents showing Barack Obama essentially ordered the Steele Dossier to be included in the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment, which got this whole hoax going, this directive being egged on by then-DNI James Clapper and ex-CIA Chief John Brennan. 

Brennan is on his way to being indicted, after testifying before Congress in May of 2023 that the Steele Dossier, aka the Trump dossier, which was a Clinton-funded opposition research project compiled by an ex-MI6 spook, was not a significant document regarding the CIA’s inquiry into this matter. I believe he said, the dossier “wasn’t part of the corpus of intelligence information that we had. It was not in any way used as a basis for the Intelligence Community Assessment that was done.” Well, that was a lie. There are still a lot of dirty cops at the DOJ. 

