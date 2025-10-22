VIP
VIP
Tipsheet

Former Clinton Operative George Stephanopoulos Tried to Bait Walmart's CEO on Trump. It Ended Poorly.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 22, 2025 6:30 AM
Lou Rocco/ABC via AP

He did it again. ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos tried to bait another person into bashing President Donald Trump. The former Clinton operative attempted to lay a false narrative of economic decay. Walmart CEO John Furner quietly slapped all this nonsense down. With Thanksgiving on the horizon, the ABC News host tried to say that turkey prices were through the roof, but Furner noted that turkey prices are at their lowest since 2019: 

At the outset of the Schumer shutdown, Mr. Stephanopoulos tried to outmaneuver Speaker Mike Johnson on what caused this circus—Johnson, who had read all the legislation on the docket, also wasn’t having any of it.  

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos: “The Democratic proposal is designed to prevent millions of Americans from losing their health insurance, losing Medicaid coverage, or paying higher healthcare premiums. Why are you against that?”  

Speaker Johnson: “That’s an absurd statement what you said there. Let’s be clear about what happened last night, George.” 

Stephanopoulos: “It’s a factual statement.” 

Johnson: “No, George, let me tell you what happened last night and everyone can review the facts for themselves. Forty-four Senate Democrats voted to reject a clean nonpartisan resolution to keep the United States government open. Democrats side instead they wanted to give healthcare to the illegal aliens instead of keeping critical services provided for American citizens. That’s what happened plain and simple. Every Democrat in the House except one voted against the clean continue resolution. It was nonpartisan in nature. There were no policy riders on it that Republicans favored. It’s exactly what Chuck Schumer and other Democrats voted for in March, but they changed their tune. They changed their tune because Chuck Schumer’s having political problems right now. That’s just a simple fact and everybody knows it. He’s trying to outrun the far-left portion of his base, so he’s decided to inflict pain on the American people.”

Better luck next time, George. 

