Tipsheet

Kamala Harris Said What About Hope?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 21, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

There have been numerous clips of Kamala Harris being cringeworthy. Some of which led to networks trying to clean it up as best they can in the editing room in 2024, like CBS, and she still sounded ridiculous. The woman and the “passage of time” laid out some new truths about hope that must be seen and heard to be believed—this is the woman Democrats turned to as their savior in 2024.  

Hope is an interesting thing. It’s something that is ours to have but it can’t be taken from us. We can’t let our hope be taken from us. It’s something that comes from inside of us — that we have. And when we look around and see each other and we know that this fight is worth it, that gives me hope. 

That’s the Kennedy car wreck of public remarks right there. What the hell is she even talking about? Harris is on her book tour. In 107 Days, the failed vice president and 2024 candidate goes scorched Earth on everyone but herself. This operation blew the GDP of Argentina in that period. It got clobbered by Donald Trump and the Republicans, who won the 2024 election winning the popular vote, the Electoral College, and all seven swing states.  

It wasn’t close. It was never close—Kamala never beat Trump in Democrats’ internal polling models. It’s what happens when a party gets into bed with two unqualified candidates, whose shortfalls got brutally exposed in the absence of a pandemic. Also, the lack of accomplishment and all-around incompetence throughout the Biden presidency didn’t help.

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS POLLING

