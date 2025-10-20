PA Governor Finally Admits What We All Knew About Joe Biden, But It Also Brings Up Another Thing

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is finally admitting what everyone knew. Okay, that’s not fair: we knew, but his party begrudgingly admitted that Joe Biden was cooked. They only folded when the former president imploded during the June 2024 CNN debate. On the Breakfast Club, Shapiro spilled that Kamala Harris was fully aware that Joe was mentally degraded:

Advertisement

Democrat Governor Josh Shapiro, who endorsed Kamala Harris, says she knew Biden was unfit for office:



“You’ve got a responsibility to speak up, and she didn’t.” pic.twitter.com/epX8oMgQjO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 18, 2025

He also tried to deliver the bad news to Biden that he would sink the rest of the party if he stayed on the ticket during the period when top Democrats were trying to nudge him off the ballot. At that point, it was too late. And it really didn’t help that Harris was equally incompetent (via NY Post):

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro recalled to “The Breakfast Club” in a new interview how he tried to deliver then-President Joe Biden bad news about the election before Biden dropped out of the race. Nearly a year after the 2024 election, which was seen as a reckoning for Democrats, the party is still trying to make sense of where they have gone wrong in recent years. Shapiro, who presents himself as a moderate for the party who goes out of his way to engage with conservatives, spoke candidly about his sober warnings to Biden when Biden was still the de facto 2024 Democratic nominee. “I went directly to the president and spoke to him about what I saw were, you know, his challenges in Pennsylvania. I was really honest with him,” Shapiro said. “We got together at a coffee shop in Harrisburg. I think this has been reported. I mean, I’ll just share with you. He said, ‘How’s it going?’ I was very clear: ‘It’s not going well.'”

Democrats will do anything to maximize power. We saw that with Biden. We’re seeing it in Virginia with Jay Jones. Yet that aspect is always underreported or suffocated with a pillow by the media for obvious reasons.

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.



Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.